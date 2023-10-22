Tennis fans have called out Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni for his bold remarks against mental health coaches in the sport.

In a recent interview with Majorca Bulletin, Toni, part-time coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime, stated that mental health coaches are the reason why players struggle to handle defeats and pressure.

The tennis coach opined that the modern approach of positive criticism would dwindle the mental toughness of players who become markedly frustrated with every loss.

"Today there's too much information it's confusing, and it's all about positive criticism. That does not always work; on the contrary, it leads to greater frustration for players when they lose," Toni said.

"The teams behind the players have become so large, so many stats, analysis, nutritionists, and mental health coaches. And it is the latter [mental health coaches] that I believe are the cause for so many young players getting frustrated and being unable to handle defeat and the pressure," he added.

In response, one fan wrote on social media that the Spaniard 'hit the lottery' by coaching Rafael Nadal and that he has since been constantly declaiming absurd statements.

"Toni Nadal hit the lottery with his nephew being one of the most talented players ever and has since then not stopped spouting the dumbest bulls**t ever," the fan tweeted.

Another fan questioned Toni as to why he has not implemented the same with Auger-Aliassime if it was that simple.

"Why doesn't he do the same with Aliassime if it's that simple," their tweet read.

Here are a few other reactions from fans on Toni's comments:

"Rafael Nadal never had a mental health coach" - Toni

The Spaniard at the 2023 Australian Open

Toni Nadal emphasized his remarks against mental health coaches by citing Rafael Nadal as an example. He stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion showed immense emotional toughness in his early days without the assistance of a mental fitness coach.

"Rafa never had a mental health coach, never mind a nutritionist. I'm not his mother, I don't know what he ate or eats or how much he weighs. It used to be just Rafa and I," Toni told Majorca Bulletin.

He stressed that it was the former World No. 1's exceptional mental strength that helped him defeat Roger Federer even on occasions when the Swiss played the perfect game.

"That's what I always instilled in Rafa and that's why he's so mentally strong. There will be very few players ever as good as Federer, for example, he played the perfect game but Rafa beat him," he added.

Rafael Nadal has been on the sidelines since picking up a hip injury at the Australian Open earlier this year. He is expected to return to the tour at the start of next season.

