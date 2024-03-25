"Hate this comparison, just be yourselves" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz wanting him & Jannik Sinner to emulate Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz recently claimed that he wanted his rivalry with Jannik Sinner to aim for the same heights that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer achieved with theirs. While the Spaniard's comments were endearing, they didn't sit well with a small section of tennis fans.

On Monday (March 25), Alcaraz spoke to the ATP Tour about the famed 'Fedal' rivalry. The 20-year-old claimed that both players pushed each other to improve their playing skills, before adding that he wanted his rivalry with World No. 3 Sinner to be similar.

"Every time one of them lost to the other, they tried to be better to win the next time," Carlos Alcaraz said. "And they have done it for a long time, which is something incredible and worth admiring. I hope I can have a rivalry like the one they have had. Right now, the way people look at it, it could be with Jannik."

Some fans seemed to take exception with the World No. 2's comments on X (formerly Twitter). One said that they hated players constantly being compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"Really hate this comparison, just be yourselves and enjoy," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, implored Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to "make their own path."

"Nothing will become of these two if they keep obsessing and comparing themselves to other players. Make your own path guys. Be unique," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz looking to complete elusive 'Sunshine Double' at Miam Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz won the Indian Wells Masters for the second time last week

Carlos Alcaraz can join a rather exclusive club if he reigns victorious at this week's Miami Open. The Spaniard, who won this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, can become only the 12th player in the history of tennis to complete the 'Sunshine Double'; i.e. winning titles in Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

Past champions that have achieved the feat include Novak Djokovic (2011, 2014-16), Roger Federer (2005-06, 2017), Iga Swiatek (2022), Pete Sampras (1994), Andre Agassi (2001), Steffi Graf (1994, 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), Victoria Azarenka (2016), Marcelo Rios (1998), Jim Courier (1991) and Michael Chang (1992).

Alcaraz, on his part, has more than plausible chances of joining the above players' company. Having received a first-round bye in Miami, the 20-year-old dropped only three games in his rout of Roberto Carballes Baena in his opener. He will next face former World No. 6 Gael Monfils for a place in the Round of 16.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here