"Haters will be there, coming from experience" - Nick Kyrgios showers love on influencer girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for doing 'amazing things'

Nick Kyrgios has sent an encouraging message to his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as she continues to further her career as a social media influencer and model.

Kyrgios started dating Sydney-based influencer Hatzi in December 2021. Since then, she has been a constant companion for the Aussie tennis star, accompanying him to tournaments around the world. However, at the same time, Hatzi has kept on working as a model and influencer, collaborating with brands and featuring in photoshoots.

Kyrgios recently composed an elaborate post for his girlfriend on social media. The post featured an image of Hatzi during her photoshoot for Australian skincare brand Bondi Sands alongside a written caption:

"Proud as anything. Absolute beast doing some amazing things! A star. I love you and continue to achieve! Haters will be there. Coming from experience," Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram Story.

Nick Kyrgios' heartfelt Instagram post for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

In the recent past, Hatzi has starred in campaigns for clothing brands PrettyLittleThing, MESHKI, and HENNE. She was also Bondi Sands' official ambassador for the 2024 Australian Open, and was featured in an edition of ELLE Australia.

Nick Kyrgios enjoyed the best season of his tennis career with Costeen Hatzi by his side

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Costeen Hatzi (R) at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios turned pro in 2013, and his flair on the court impressed many renowned names in the tennis world as he grew in stature with every passing year. For instance, in 2017, The New York Times quoted Roger Federer's ex-coach Paul Annacone praising Kyrgios' talent.

"I think Nick is the most talented player since Roger jumped on the scene," Annacone said.

However, despite the 28-year-old's undeniable talent, his fiery and often controversial on-court demeanor saw him garner a 'bad boy' reputation over the years. While he did win ATP Tour titles in 2016 and 2019, it wasn't until 2022 that Kyrgios found his best form, and Hatzi was an ever-present in Kyrgios' camp that year.

At the 2022 Australian Open, Kyrgios was ousted in the second round by Daniil Medvedev. However, he clinched doubles glory alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Aussie also reached the semifinals of ATP events in Houston, Stuttgart, and Halle.

Kyrgios' biggest achievement in 2022 came at the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the final. However, despite getting off to a positive start in the final against Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios ultimately lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7(3).

Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries covered Kyrgios' run to the 2022 Wimbledon final. Hatzi also revealed in the docuseries that Kyrgios is a drastically different person away from the tennis court.

"He's not as crazy as everyone thinks he is," Hatzi said.