"Hats off to what Venus Williams does but still playing at 43 isn't exactly my plan" - Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber is mighty impressed with Venus Williams for still playing tennis at the age of 43, but personally, it is not something the German plans to do herself.

Kerber was last seen in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she made the third round. Since then, the former World No. 1 has been on the sidelines due to pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter Liana back in February.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, is still going strong on the WTA Tour, making a comeback of her own at the grass swing. At the Birmingham Classic, the seven-time Grand Slam champion stunned former top 30 player Camila Giorgi before falling to eventual winner Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Touching on the American's exploits in a recent interview with Bild, the 35-year-old hailed Williams for the passion she still displays on the court. At the same time, Kerber doesn't think she herself will last that long, instead predicting that she will take on a role as a coach by that age.

"Hats off to what [Venus Williams] does. She still has that passion, but still playing at 43 isn't exactly my plan. So probably more as a coach, although it's still a bit early for such considerations, as my goals now are I'll see what my role in tennis will be like later, but probably not as an active player at 43," Angelique Kerber said.

Talking about her comeback plans, Angelique Kerber stated that she has "high expectations" of herself and that she did not want to return to action just because she wanted to play. As a result, the German isn't sure she will play at the US Open this year either and has turned her attention to next season, especially the Paris Olympics.

"I have high expectations of myself, that hasn't changed. On the other hand, I'm also aware of how long the road back can be, I don't want to come back just to play. That would be the wrong attitude, I don't have to prove anything to him anymore nobody," Kerber said.

"That's why I'm taking my time now to get in shape. I could probably play Wimbledon and the US Open this year, but not at the level I imagine. The goal is Grand Slam tournaments, that's what I'm working for. And of course the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris," she added.

"Not being a player at Wimbledon this year is a strange feeling" - Angelique Kerber

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

Angelique Kerber, a former Wimbledon winner in 2018, will be missing the tournament for the first time this year since 2007 (played qualifiers in 2009). While the German admitted that it was a strange feeling to miss the premier event, she assured fans that she won't be missing it completely as she will drop in at SW19 to watch her colleagues in action later in the fortnight.

"I hit some balls on the grass for the first time on Thursday in Bad Homburg, it was a great feeling. Not being a player at Wimbledon this year is a strange feeling. But I won't miss it completely, from the semifinals I will be there for the acts and of course I will also watch the games," Angelique Kerber said.

