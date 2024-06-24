"Haven't felt this good about my tennis" - Emma Raducanu pumped ahead of Wimbledon return

Emma Raducanu is back to playing great tennis at home, and with Wimbledon just around the corner, her timing could not have been better. She will make a final stop in Eastbourne this week before moving to SW19.

The Briton, who already has a grass semifinal under her belt at Nottingham, sat down with the media ahead of her Eastbourne campaign to discuss her tennis and expectations for the remainder of the season.

Speaking about her form, Raducanu said she was really enjoying being out on the court, having rekindled the “fire” within. The former US Open champion claimed that she had not felt this good about her tennis game in a long time and that the joy had been absent for some time. Notably, injuries and subsequent treatments have hampered Raducanu’s progress, with wrist procedures having sidelined her for a large part of 2023.

"I'm just really into it at the moment. I just love the sport. I love tennis. It's kind of just taken over me and I've really rekindled a light and a fire inside of me. Just very happy and enjoying it a lot," Raducanu said.

"I'm just really grateful to have this feeling again because it's something I've been missing in a way for the last few years. I haven't felt this good about my tennis, and just excited about it and passionate for a long, long time," she added.

"I'm way less focused on the result" - Emma Raducanu not thinking too far ahead

Emma Raducanu at the Rothesay Open Nottingham.

Emma Raducanu stated that her new approach is making her feel more at ease. She went on to say that she was no longer focused on outcomes, but rather on competing in every match and giving it her all.

The youngster exhibited confidence about an upward trend in her trajectory, expressing complete confidence in her recent work.

"Now it's really comforting for me because I'm way less focused on the result because I know with the way that I'm training and the way that I'm competing and fighting on the court, good things are 100% going to happen and I have full faith and belief in that now. I can actually say it and mean it at the same time, rather than just saying it," she said.

Raducanu, who was awarded a wildcard entry into Eastbourne, will open her campaign with a first-round encounter against fellow Grand Slam champ Sloane Stephens.