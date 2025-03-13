"Haven't learned my lesson" - Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana stuck with wearing his clothes at Indian Wells after his early exit

Sebastian Korda's journey in the singles draw of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open was cut shorter than anticipated, but his girlfriend Ivana Nedved is not missing out on anything while they remain in Indian Wells. Following the American's loss to Gael Monfils in the second round, Nedved found herself in a funny situation. She had packed light for the trip and was left pilfering her boyfriend Sebastian's outfits.

The US tennis ace concluded his fifth Indian Wells campaign with a second-round defeat against Gael Monfils on March 8. Korda (24th seed), who had been given a first-round bye, lost in two tiebreaker sets, 6-7(2), 6-7(4).

Although his singles journey was cut short, he had something to celebrate in the doubles draw with his partner Jordan Thompson, as they have reached the semifinals. In the meantime, his girlfriend Ivana Nedved, who is with him at the tournament, laughed off her own travel mistake in a humorous admission.

On March 12, Nedved posted on her Instagram stories a mirror selfie where she was wearing Korda's grey jacket. She captioned the picture:

"Day number 4 of wearing Sebi’s clothes because I apparently haven't learned my lesson and can't seem to get my packing right for IW."

Screengrab of Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's Instagram story (@ivananedved)

While Korda's Indian Wells singles campaign ended earlier than expected, his doubles is very much alive. Partnering with Australia's Jordan Thompson, the team has defeated Constantin Frantzen/Alexander Erler, eighth seeds Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski, and Jiri Lehecka/Alejandro Tabilo to reach the semifinals. They will now play Fernando Romboli and John Patrick Smith.

When Sebastian Korda lauded girlfriend Ivana Nedved for bringing balance to his life

In Picture: Sebastian Korda at the Next Gen ATP Finals (Source: Getty)

In a July 2024 interview with the Daily Express, Sebastian Korda reflected on the influence his girlfriend Ivana Nedved has had on his life. He acknowledged her deep understanding of tennis and appreciated her unwavering support, emphasizing how lucky he was to have her by his side.

"I mean she understands, the best thing is she understands sports which is great," Korda said. "She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices."

"She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands it and always is trying to be there and just always being there is probably the biggest key," he added.

Ivana Nedved, Pavel Nedved's daughter and a long-time support pillar for Korda, often accompanies him to tournaments and watches him from the stands. The 27-year-old, who graduated with a Master's in International Marketing from King's College London, has an impressive career, representing brands such as Vogue Italia, Conde Nast, and Alfa Romeo.

