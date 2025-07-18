  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • ‘Haven’t been this unwell since norovirus’- Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddles shares concerning health update

‘Haven’t been this unwell since norovirus’- Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddles shares concerning health update

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 18, 2025 04:43 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddles shares concerning health update - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is not doing well. The fashion-forward social media influencer and longtime girlfriend of the American tennis star shared a worrisome health update with her followers on Friday.

Ad

Morgan shared a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV drip, wrapped in medical tape, as she rested on the bed. She captioned the Instagram story:

“Does anyone have any insane hacks to get over the flu? I haven’t been this unwell since norovirus.”

A biometric health tracker shown in the image revealed that her resting heart rate elevated to 89 bpm and body temperature was up by 3.5°F.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram story
Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz cites the positive impact on his career since the arrival of Taylor Fritz

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz met on Raya in early 2020 and have been dating since then. She began joining him on tour in 2021. Earlier this month, after his quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov, Fritz spoke about the impact of Morgan on his career elevation.

Ad
“There’s an obvious correlation between my results and ranking and the time we’ve been together,” he said. “I would have to say she’s been a big help to me, just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier.”
Ad

While being with Fritz, Morgan has came under scrutiny from older wives on tour for posting TikTok video. Speaking regarding this on “The Squeeze” podcast with Tay Lautner, she said:

"I’ve been told by people on the tennis tour that when I was first posting TikTok [videos] a couple years ago, there was a clique of older wives on the tour and they would send my videos in their group chat and just make fun of me.
Ad
“So I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within in the tennis community and the fans — I think because it was different. And I’m calling attention to myself."

Morgan hit back at such a comments with a response setting the record straight. She said:

"I guess people expected me to sit in the box, be relatively private and not capitalize on my partner’s career. And I kinda came in guns blazing. I was like, ‘well, f–k that,’ and posted whatever I wanted to. I think people think I’m annoying sometimes."

Taylor Fritz's spirited run at Wimbledon ended in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz. He will now prepare for the North American hard court swing with several tournaments lining up before the 2025 US Open.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications