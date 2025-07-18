‘Haven’t been this unwell since norovirus’- Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddles shares concerning health update

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is not doing well. The fashion-forward social media influencer and longtime girlfriend of the American tennis star shared a worrisome health update with her followers on Friday.

Morgan shared a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV drip, wrapped in medical tape, as she rested on the bed. She captioned the Instagram story:

“Does anyone have any insane hacks to get over the flu? I haven’t been this unwell since norovirus.”

A biometric health tracker shown in the image revealed that her resting heart rate elevated to 89 bpm and body temperature was up by 3.5°F.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz cites the positive impact on his career since the arrival of Taylor Fritz

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz met on Raya in early 2020 and have been dating since then. She began joining him on tour in 2021. Earlier this month, after his quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov, Fritz spoke about the impact of Morgan on his career elevation.

“There’s an obvious correlation between my results and ranking and the time we’ve been together,” he said. “I would have to say she’s been a big help to me, just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier.”

While being with Fritz, Morgan has came under scrutiny from older wives on tour for posting TikTok video. Speaking regarding this on “The Squeeze” podcast with Tay Lautner, she said:

"I’ve been told by people on the tennis tour that when I was first posting TikTok [videos] a couple years ago, there was a clique of older wives on the tour and they would send my videos in their group chat and just make fun of me.

“So I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within in the tennis community and the fans — I think because it was different. And I’m calling attention to myself."

Morgan hit back at such a comments with a response setting the record straight. She said:

"I guess people expected me to sit in the box, be relatively private and not capitalize on my partner’s career. And I kinda came in guns blazing. I was like, ‘well, f–k that,’ and posted whatever I wanted to. I think people think I’m annoying sometimes."

Taylor Fritz's spirited run at Wimbledon ended in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz. He will now prepare for the North American hard court swing with several tournaments lining up before the 2025 US Open.

