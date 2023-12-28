Alexander Zverev's inclusion in the second season of the hit tennis docuseries 'Break Point' hasn't sat well with fans due to the German facing allegations of domestic violence from two of his previous partners.

The 29-year-old faced his first allegation when former partner Olga Sharypova accused the German of domestic violence, where the ATP investigators concluded that there was 'insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of abuse'.

The second one came from the mother of his child and model Brenda Patea, who accused Zverev of committing 'bodily harm'. He was fined $475,832 by a German court for this charge.

Netflix recently released the trailer for the second season of 'Break Point' which is going to release on January 10. The trailer features some behind-the-scenes footage, epic moments from the seasons and player interviews.

The trailer also features some footage of Alexander Zverev, which hasn't sat well with the fans due to the German's prior domestic abuse charges. They went on to express their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter)

A user found Zverev's inclusion in the series to be disgusting and expressed that they found Netflix and ATP Tour's behavior to be appalling. They also mentioned that it was wrong how the German, who has been accused of domestic violence by multiple partners, was being glorified here.

"Having Zverev featured in this is so f**king disgusting on so many levels. Be ashamed of yourself @netflix and @atptour. F**k you. Alexander Zverev has been accused by multiple partners of domestic violence and yet you have him featured on a positive light on this show. That is disgusting."

Another couldn't believe that Zverev was chosen to be a part of the series and felt that it was shameless on Netflix's part to include him.

"Have you seriously chosen Zverev to be the face of the series??? you have NO shame," the fan wrote.

One account alluded to Nick Kyrgios' inclusion in the first season of the series, who had also faced allegations of domestic abuse in the past:

"Promoting one abuser last season wasn't enough yall needed to add another one?"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev's stand on these allegations

The first allegations were made in 2021. Olga Sharypova accused Alexander Zverev of repeatedly abusing her in 2019 when they were a couple. Though Sharypova didn't take help from the criminal justice system, she talked about the assault allegations on Slate, which is a US online magazine.

The German denied the allegations and his lawyers also asked Slate to take down the story. However, Slate stood by its reporting and declined to do so.

The second charge was made by Brenda Patea, the mother of Zverev’s daughter, who, in claims filed with German legal authorities, said that the German pushed her against a wall and choked her during an argument in 2020.

In October, a court in Berlin issued a penalty order, fining Zverev $475,832 in connection with Patea’s charges. The German has denied these allegations and a public trial is expected in the coming months.

Zverev’s representatives stated (via The Athletic):

"The procedure is scandalous, there can be no question of a fair, constitutional procedure. Mr Zverev will take action against this using all means possible."