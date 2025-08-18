"Having cancer changed me" - Chris Evert offers unfiltered glimpse into her illness; thanks ex-husband, family & Martina Navratilova for support

Chris Evert shared her reflection on battling ovarian cancer while highlighting her appreciation for her family, her ex-husband Andy Mill and fellow tennis legend Martina Navratilova, with whom she shared a storied on-court rivalry. Evert is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Evert was diagnosed with cancer in late 2021, at the age of 67, and in May 2022, she was cancer-free after undergoing treatment. She had a family history of cancer, as her sister, Jeanne Evert, had lost her life after two years of battle with the illness.

Evert reflected on her journey and shared her appreciation for all the individuals who played an important role during that time.

"Having cancer changed me in some ways. I’m not as anxious as I used to be. I’m more conscious of what I’m doing at any given moment. I try to keep out negative thoughts. And I let things go. For me, the expression life is too short has taken on new meaning. I remind myself now of how grateful I am for everything I’ve been given in life," Evert said via The Free Press.

She continued:

"I feel fortunate, fortunate that mine was caught early and that I had such great support from my kids, my brother and sister, and my ex-husband Andy. And also Martina, who had cancer at the same time I did. We were able to talk to each other about how the chemo affected each of us, but we could also talk about the mental and emotional aspects of having cancer."

Throughout her career, Chris Evert won 157 singles titles and 18 Grand Slams. She holds the second rank in most career match wins and dominated the tennis era from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s alongside Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King. Evert was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995.

Chris Evert continues to contribute to tennis through her endeavours

Chris Evert and her brother, John Evert, are the owners of the Evert Tennis Academy, situated in Boca Raton, Florida. They train the Saint Andrew's School's high school tennis team.

Evert is also the publisher of 'Tennis Magazine', and she also contributes to it. She also commentates on tennis Grand Slam matches for ESPN. Furthermore, she has launched a tennis and sports apparel line with Tail Activewear.

Along with Martina Navratilova, she presented the 2023 women's French Open women's singles tournament trophy to the winner, Iga Swiatek.

