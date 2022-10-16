"Having my daughter there for it all is priceless" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian while receiving his recent award

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, won the Champions of Equality award for his work in promoting women's sports at the annual Salute to Women in Sports event on Wednesday.

Ohanian, who has been working on promoting women's sports for a while now, received the award in his family's presence.

Ohanian later took to social media to reveal that he was honored to be winning this award and mentioned that the achievement proves that he is on the right track.

"This award is the first I've ever received for any of my work. I obviously don't do any of it for awards, but it feels like we're on the right track with @sevensevensix just 2 years in funding @weareangelcityis just one of many to come..." tweeted Ohanian.

He also mentioned that it was an honor for him to get the award from tennis icon Billie Jean King and dedicated the award to his daughter, Olympia.

"And to receive this honor from Billie Jean King & Womens Sports Fdn in front of my family is the absolute best. I'll do my best to earn this Champions for Equality Award.

"Having my daughter there for it all: priceless. I left reddit 2 years ago to make sure everything I was building wasn't just the absolute best, but also would make her proud," he added.

“Marriage is not bliss but it can be if you work at it" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams is greeted by her husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams revealed that marriage is not bliss but it could be if the couple involved works hard at it.

“Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it. A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is,” said Williams.

In another interview with Drew Barrymore, she recalled her first meeting with her now-husband in Rome in 2015, where she was competing at the Italian Open.

"This guy shows up and the whole place is empty. And this guy, like really tall, he comes with his computer and he plops down right next to us. And he opens his computer and he starts typing. And I'm just like, 'Why?' I was so angry, I was like, 'Why is this guy here?

“Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch. And I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?' And he’s like, 'Um no, I’m from Brooklyn. But is there even really a rat there?' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff," said Serena Williams.

