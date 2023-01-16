Australian player Rinky Hijikata recalled his US Open encounter with Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and reflected on his learnings from the Grand Slam duel, revealing how the valuable experience helped him at the 2023 Australian Open.

Hijikata, 21, faced the 22-time Grand Slam singles winner in the opening round of the New York Major in 2022. The Sydney-born player played superbly to take the first set off the southpaw. However, Nadal was quick to step up his game, as he pocketed the next three sets to win the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 and proceed to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

On Monday, Hijikata won his maiden main draw match at a Grand Slam, beating Yannick Hanfmann over five thrilling sets at the Australian Open. At his press conference afterwards, Hijikata was reminded of his match against Nadal and asked if it helped him in any way in Melbourne.

The Australian started by reliving the crazy atmosphere during the night in New York, remarking that it was one of the toughest matches he has ever played in his career.

"I think for sure, yeah. That match against Rafa, that was by far the biggest court I've ever played on, the noisiest, the loudest court ever against one of the best or if not the best tennis player of all time."

He further stated that the fact that he was facing one of the all-time greats on such a big stage also added to the pressure.

"And the pressure that comes with that and trying to execute under that pressure is completely different than playing any other tennis match," Hijikata added.

The World No. 169 went on, admitting that his poor start against Hanfmann almost cost him the match. But similar to what the Spaniard did against him, he did not give up, keeping his hopes alive to make a comeback by simply "hanging in there."

"I think coming into this match I would like to have thought that I learned a lot, but clearly I didn't start well today. And for the first two sets I wasn't playing my best tennis, but I knew that I would get a look eventually. Well, I was hoping I would at least. Just trying to hang in there. Yeah, just really backing myself in the big moments, I think," Rinky Hijikata said.

Rafael Nadal to face Mackenzie McDonald in second round at Australian Open 2023

2023 Australian Open - Day 1

Meanwhile, top seed Rafael Nadal beat Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to register a win in the opening round of the Melbourne Major. The Spaniard will now lock horns with Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Playing against the former World No. 1, the Brit hit 11 aces as he posed a challenge to Nadal after winning the second set. However, the veteran quickly regained his mojo to comfortably win the next two sets and close out the match.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes