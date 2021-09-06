"I'm not surprised by anything that's happening right now" - Leylah Fernandez after beating Angelique Kerber to reach US Open QF

Leylah Fernandez scripted yet another stunning comeback on Sunday, outlasting 16th seed Angelique Kerber in their fourth-round tussle at the 2021 US Open. Playing in front of a packed stadium crowd for the second time this week, the 19-year-old backed up her third-round win over defending champion Naomi Osaka with another terrific display.

In her post-match press conference, Fernandez spoke about the immense belief she has in her abilities. The Canadian claimed she always knew that her "game was going to come through" sooner or later, and that she isn't surprised with her wins over Osaka and Kerber.

Fernandez added that while she is pleased with the way she has been able to perform on the big stage, she is taking things "one day at a time".

"I expected that one day my tennis game is going to come through and that I'm going to be on the big stage in front of a big crowd playing against big players and also getting the wins," Fernandez said.

"I'm not surprised by anything that's happening right now," she added. "I'm just glad that it's happening now and not later in the year, but we are just going to enjoy this time and take this one day at a time."

"Having fun on the court, I think that's the key to anybody's success, especially mine" - Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez after her win over Kerber in the forth round.

Leylah Fernandez has shown an incredible amount of composure during her wins over much more experienced opponents. She spoke about her approach to the game, asserting that she was just trying to "enjoy every moment of it".

"The match was incredible. I was playing well in the first set. Unfortunately I did a few mistakes," Fernandez said. "Her, as a great player, great champion, she noticed and she took advantage of it. In the third, I was just enjoying every moment of it."

The Canadian, who has won over several new fans with her tennis and positive on-court demeanor, added that she does not like putting herself under too much pressure. According to Fernandez, the key to success was to be "having fun on the court" - which she has been able to do this week in New York.

"Having fun on the court, I think that's the key to anybody's success, especially mine," Fernandez said. "If I'm not happy or I'm putting too much pressure on myself, I start making mistakes and I'm not enjoying myself."

"But these past few weeks I have been enjoying myself a lot on the tennis court, and that's been a mindset of mine from the very beginning that not only my dad but also my mom has been telling me to do so that I can enjoy this life," she added.

🇨🇦 @leylahfernandez is rising to the occasion pic.twitter.com/Wb5s9O93Yl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021

Leylah Fernandez went on to credit her parents for instilling these traits into her at a young age, saying they would ask her to take time off-court and "just be a kid". She added that support from her family has been instrumental in her success.

"I think from a very young age I'm just a happy-go-lucky girl," she said. "I never really take things too seriously or some things too hard. But I was just having fun on anything and everything that I do."

"I think sometimes the way that my parents would teach me off court, saying that you can't take things too seriously, you've got to be mature but at the same time just be a kid, let loose, have fun, eat chocolate when you want to, and just have fun, watch movies, go past your bedtime," she added. "But just the support of my family and of my sisters, they have definitely kept the joy for me."

Leylah Fernandez will take on 5th seed Elina Svitolina in her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal on Tuesday.

