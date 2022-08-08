"Having that opportunity to play Serena Williams and win was a dream come true"- Bianca Andreescu on 2019 Toronto final against American

Bianca Andreescu is set to kickstart her campaign at the 2022 Canadian Open, which returns to Toronto this week for the WTA 1000 event.

Andreescu lifted the title at home three years ago in what was a breakthrough season for her as a 19-year-old. In her pre-tournament press conference, she articulated her emotions about competing on home soil, whilst reminiscing about her 2019 championship run.

The former World No. 4 particularly spoke at length about her final against Serena Williams, which saw a premature end after the American retired mid-match due to injury. Taking to court against Williams proved to be an overwhelming experience for Andreescu nevertheless, who described it as a 'dream come true'.

"Having that opportunity to play Serena Williams and then win as well; it was like a dream come true," the Canadian said. "Before the final here in 2019 I started bawling my eyes out. I was just like 'oh my god I can't believe this is happening'. I was wiping my tears while I was walking on the court and I was still at one point tearing up. Even during the warm-up of the of the match I couldn't believe it."

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final

Andreescu faced the 23-time Major winner again just weeks later in the US Open final, where she clinched her maiden Grand Slam title in straight sets. She went on to applaud the longevity of the Williams sisters and hailed their participation this week as an exciting sporting spectacle.

"I've watched them [Williams sisters] play against each other as well which is so crazy to me," she continued. "Seeing them still playing at at this age is just it's so inspiring and having them here in toronto is amazing for the players and the fans."

Both Venus and Serena Williams are making just their second singles main draw appearance in over a year this week in Toronto. They are scheduled to take to court on Monday.

"I don't want to take tennis too seriously, at the end of the day it's just a game"- Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic last week

During the same presser, Bianca Andreescu elaborated on how her recurring injury spells in the recent past have compelled her towards a change in perspective. She explained that she focuses more on enjoying the sport rather than worrying about results.

"I don't want to take tennis too seriously,' the 2019 US Open champion said. "At the end of the day, it's just a game. I don't want to identify myself too much with the sport especially result wise. I learned to love myself even when I'm losing. I went through a rough period but having that time off just changed everything for me. I'm just so happy waking up every day practicing. Enjoying the process for me is super super important to me."

Andreescu will take on 11th seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan