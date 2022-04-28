×
"He is an amazing guy both on and off the court and I look forward to seeing him play for several more years"- Ons Jabeur on Rafael Nadal

Ons Jabeur called Rafael Nadal a great guy on and off the court
Neelabhra Roy
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 28, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Ons Jabeur has heaped praise on Rafael Nadal, calling him an 'amazing guy' on and off the court.

The Tunisian spoke to the Madrid Open's official website and was asked about the Spaniard and called his achievements in the tournament an inspiration. Jabeur also said that she is hoping to see Nadal play for several more years.

"It is a great inspiration, to see how many times he has won here, hopefully I can win at least one. He is an amazing guy both on and off the court and I look forward to seeing him play for several more years."

Jabeur also said that she is delighted to be in Madrid and that she is improving on her clay court game.

"I am delighted to be in Madrid. I like to play on clay. I have positive feelings, I feel like I am improving every day and I am much more confident.”

Jabeur got off to a good start at the Madrid Open, winning her opening match against Italy's Jasmine Paolin 7-6(9), 6-1. The Tunisian will next face either Alize Cornet or Varvara Gracheva in the second round.

Rafael Nadal confirmed his participation at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will compete at the Madrid Open
Rafael Nadal confirmed his participation at the Madrid Open. He wrote on Twitter(translated):

"Despite arriving just before preparation and being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid."
Nadal has won the Madrid Open five times in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017. Last season, he reached the quarterfinals of the tournament but lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a pretty impressive 2022 season so far, winning 20 out of 21 matches so far. He won the Australian Open after coming back from two sets to love against Daniil Medvedev in the final. Nadal also won the Mexican Open in Acapulco and the Melbourne Summer Set 1 without dropping a set.

He reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters but lost to Taylor Fritz. The 35-year-old then confirmed that he suffered a rib stress fracture in the semifinal that would rule him out for 4-6 weeks. He subsequently withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

