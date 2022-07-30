"He is among those who can win the Grand Slams, not even from next year but even this year"- coach Darren Cahill picks Jannik Sinner as one of the favorites to win US Open 2022

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill believes the Italian could win a Grand Slam title this year.

Sinner teamed up with Cahill after splitting with his longtime coach Riccardo Piatti earlier this year. He helped Simona Halep win two Majors and the No. 1 spot in the rankings and Cahill is regarded as one of the best coaches on the tour.

He coached Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt into the world-class players they're known for being today.

: @mckParis @janniksin :"Darren is an honest and humble person who wants to help me and my team. Humanly, there is no better person. We work hard every day, we have fun and there is harmony within the whole group. This is the most important thing." .@janniksin:"Darren is an honest and humble person who wants to help me and my team. Humanly, there is no better person. We work hard every day, we have fun and there is harmony within the whole group. This is the most important thing."#JanTheFox📷: @mckParis https://t.co/ZbjR7qRTjK

In a recent interview with La Stampa, Cahill expressed his opinion that the Italian is one of the contenders for the Grand Slams. He anticipates that Sinner will succeed at the US Open, given his powerful gameplay and affinity for hardcourts.

"Jannik is among those who can win the Slams, " Cahill said. "And I mean now, not in a year's time. Already at the US Open? He moves well on concrete and his play is powerful enough for that kind of surface."

He continued by elaborating on his decision to work with the Italian and labeled him a "good guy" and a "great player."

"Because he is a very good guy, as well as a great player, and I like working with people like that," Cahill said. "I'm not interested in the ranking, but in the person and the potential I see."

The season so far has been good for Jannik Sinner. Although a knee injury forced him to withdraw from the French Open in the fourth round, the 20-year-old produced some of his best performances by reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships.

Sinner has advanced to the semifinals at the Croatia Open, where he will lock horns with compatriot Franco Agamenone.

"Jannik Sinner reminds me of Lleyton Hewitt"- Darren Cahill

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The Australian tennis coach continued to describe Sinner's development over the previous two years, remarking on how much better his serve had gotten.

"His service is improving, such as the transition to the net and the game on the fly, " Cahill said. "He has made great progress in the last two years, first with Riccardo Piatti and then with Simone Vagnozzi. He has to think in perspective, knowing the kind of tennis he wants to play in two years and do everything to get there."

Cahill added that Sinner reminds him of his old protege Lleyton Hewitt in terms of passion and professionalism.

"Jannik Sinner reminds me of Lleyton Hewit, " Cahill said. "For his work ethic, his passion, his professionalism. As a tennis player he is different, but he has the same fire inside."

