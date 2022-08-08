"He has the best service on tour; It's most tough to break his service game on the tour" - Yoshihito Nishioka on Nick Kyrgios after Citi Open final loss

Yoshihito Nishioka was all praise for Nick Kyrgios' service game, calling it the best package on tour following his straight-set loss to the Australian in the Citi Open final on Sunday.

Coming off a Wimbledon final appearance last month - a loss to Novak Djokovic - Kyrgios was on the money against Nishioka. A lone break in the first and two in the second were enough as the 27-year-old returned to the winner's circle three years after winning his first Citi Open title.

Incidentally, Kyrgios put on a serving exhibition in DC, not losing his serve all week. The Australian also became the first player to do the double in the nation's capital, combining with Jack Sock to win the doubles title.

In his press conference following his loss to Kyrgios, Nishioka had no qualms admitting that the Australian has the best serve and service game on tour.

"Well, I think he has the best service on tour, No. 1," said Nishioka. "Well, it's not just service. Service game. It's, I think, most tough to break his service game on the tour. That's what I think."

Not only does Kyrgios have a strong first serve, he also hits his second serve like his first, making it difficult for opponents to attack his second delivery. Nishioka spoke about the same.

"Well, you know, he has (a) big serve. And then most tough thing is he can hit second service like first serve. So I cannot play a little bit aggressive to his second serve, because I have to worry about his second service coming like a first serve," Nishioka said.

Nick Kyrgios' dream week in DC

Nick Kyrgios did double duty in DC

Nick Kyrgios had one of the best weeks of his career at the Citi Open in DC last week.

Coming off a run to his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, Kyrgios arrived in DC after winning the doubles title in Atlanta with Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Australian reached a second straight singles and doubles final in the nation's capital, triumphing in both to create history.

Kyrgios was largely untroubled throughout the week in DC - except in his singles quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe - where he had to save five match points en route to winning the title.

With his first singles title in three years - seventh overall - Nick Kyrgios is slated to return to the top 40. A good showing at the Canadian Masters or Cincinnati could see the Australian being seeded for the US Open. He's scheduled to play top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round in Montreal.

