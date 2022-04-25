"He is the best tennis player from Spain after Rafael Nadal" - Pablo Carreño Busta and others praise Carlos Alcaraz 

Carlos Alcaraz has been making waves with his incredible performances this year as the Spaniard is on an upward trend in the rankings and is a serious contender in nearly all tournaments he participates in.

Spain has produced incredible tennis players over the years, with Rafael Nadal being one of the most decorated and accomplished players from the country. Pablo Carreño Busta spoke about Alcaraz in an interview with ATP Tennis Radio Podcast and hailed him as the best Spanish player on tour after Rafael Nadal.

"Well, he is, after Rafa, in this moment, the best Spanish player tennis player. He's playing unbelievable, winning in Miami. Carlos has a lot of energy and play really good also in clay court. He loves playing in clay courts. So, for sure, we are enjoying watching him and I speak with him few moments ago and he's ready to do his best," Carreño Busta said.

British tennis player Cameron Norrie also heaped praise on how good Carlos Alcaraz has been this season despite the tremendous amount of pressure put on his shoulders.

"It's great to see, you know. Winning the tournament like that in Miami is obviously huge at that age and to have the humility to do that and just the belief in himself at that age to do it is unbelievable. Must be pretty difficult for him coming here, back home in Spain and have a lot of hype around him, and a lot of people comparing him to Rafa and thinking what he can do in this sport is maybe a lot of people putting external pressure on him. I think he's got the character and the level of tennis to deal with that," Norrie said.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



A miraculous match point save from HOW?!A miraculous match point save from @alcarazcarlos03 to *somehow* stay alive in Barcelona! HOW?!A miraculous match point save from @alcarazcarlos03 to *somehow* stay alive in Barcelona! https://t.co/iCUko1zFm6

"He's 18 but he looks like not 18, but more like 30 already." - Diego Schwartzman praises Carlos Alcaraz's maturity

Carlos Alcaraz with the Barcelona Open trophy

Another player who joined the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast and spoke highly of Carlos Alcaraz was Diego Schwartzman. The Argentine praised the maturity level of the young Spaniard and commended his professionalism shown thus far.

"He's 18 but, you know, he looks like not 18, like 30 already. He is very professional and he's always trying to improve, how he is outside of the court and at the end I think he is doing very well and the team, he has, they are so good, former Grand Slam champions. So, I think he's going to do very well. Obviously, he has to adapt to different rankings to different tournaments to different pressure, to play at home. I think he is going to do great," Schwartzman said.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz is ridiculous.



The 18yo, who played a 3h40 semifinal earlier today, beats Pablo Carreño Busta 6-3, 6-2 to win a 3rd title of the season Barcelona.



He is 23-3 in 2022:



AusOpen R3

Rio W

Indian Wells SF

Miami W

Monte Carlo R2

Barcelona W



New world number #9. Carlos Alcaraz is ridiculous.The 18yo, who played a 3h40 semifinal earlier today, beats Pablo Carreño Busta 6-3, 6-2 to win a 3rd title of the season Barcelona.He is 23-3 in 2022:AusOpen R3Rio WIndian Wells SFMiami WMonte Carlo R2Barcelona WNew world number #9. https://t.co/s026anQyPY

