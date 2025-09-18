Serena Williams has revealed an interesting detail about her dating history this week. The American used a sad break-up to ignite her villain era on tour.Williams is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of tennis. Apart from four Olympic Gold Medals, she captured 24-Grand Slam Titles during her career.The American spoke about the moment she ignited her villain era with Venus Williams in the new 'Stockton Street' podcast. Here's the conversation between the iconic sister duo in New York.&quot;To get to the next place, sometimes it's uncomfortable. You've got to break up with that jerk, with that douchebag,&quot; Venus Williams said&quot;I did. I had to break up with this guy to get better. And I mean, it was the best thing I could have done in my life. Yes. Literally. It was the single best thing I could have ever done,&quot; Serena Williams said&quot;Yeah. Sometimes you have to break up,&quot; Venus Williams said&quot;And I didn't want to do it. And it was like, actually, he broke up with me. Let's be honest. He broke up with me. But I never went back,&quot; Serena Williams said&quot;And he tried?&quot; Venus Williams asked&quot;He tried. I said, No. And that's how the villain was created,&quot; Serena Williams saidSerena Williams tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian in 2017. She was linked to several high-profile celebrities throughout her career.The Americans most notable relationships included film director Brett Ratner in the early 2000s, rapper Common from 2007-2010, and a rumoured romance with Drake between 2011-2015.Williams kept most of her relationships private and often dodged questions about her personal life during interviews and press conferences. She is now happily married for the past eight years and has two daughters with Alexis Ohanian, Olympia, born in 2017, and Adira, born in 2023.&quot;Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal&quot; - Serena WilliamsWilliams at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Red Carpet - Source: GettySerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a great relationship. They're often spotted at popular events on tour.The American spoke about marriage in an interview with Grazia Magazine. She felt that it required constant work:&quot;Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it. I learned that love is an amazing feeling. And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing,” she said of her husband, adding advice for anyone dealing with a broken heart:Williams also spoke about dealing with heartbreak.“Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal. But time heals all wounds.”Serena Williams was last seen in action at the 2022 US Open. She called the curtains on her career after losing in the third round.The 43-year-old was ranked as the World No. 1 by the WTA for 319 weeks on tour. She won her last Major at the 2017 Australian Open.