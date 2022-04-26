"He has built a rivalry with most of us." - Stefanos Tsitsipas heaps praise on Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis' rising superstar sensation Carlos Alcaraz has attracted a lot of eyeballs this year with his incredible performances in 2022, earning plaudits from experts and peers alike.

Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is the World No. 5 at the moment, has been impressed with the young Spaniard and how he conducts himself on tour. Tsitsipas, speaking in an interview on the ATP Tennis Radio podcast, said:

"Well, obviously, he has the experience and has experienced most of the players on the tour. He has built a rivalry with most of us and I think that is something that can help him, I don't think it can hurt him in anyway. In the beginning he was the underdog, and now I feel like he is more based, people know him better, has been more on the tour. So, obviously, you know, we want to beat him as badly as he does now."

wins a first title at home in Spain with a 6-3 6-2 win over Carreno Busta in Barcelona! THE. REAL. DEAL. @alcarazcarlos03 wins a first title at home in Spain with a 6-3 6-2 win over Carreno Busta in Barcelona! THE. REAL. DEAL. 🌟@alcarazcarlos03 wins a first title at home in Spain with a 6-3 6-2 win over Carreno Busta in Barcelona! https://t.co/3ng8xj77K7

"Physically seems on a very very high level." - Grigor Dimitrov on Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz in action in Barcelona

One of the many players that was nothing but praising Alcaraz for his incredible performances this year was the Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov, as the former World No. 3 was seen speaking about the rise of Alcaraz to stardom and pointing out the physical abilities of the young Spaniard at such a young age that really impressed him. Dimitrov, speaking in an interview on the ATP Tennis Radio podcast, said:

"I think it's been great what he's been able to do at such an early age, playing quite mature tennis I'd say, physically seems on a very very high level which is nice to see as you don't really get a chance to see like a younger kid, he's still a kid, you know, moving that well and hitting the ball that well, you know, it's just time, timing is everything."

Dimitrov also spoke about how Alcaraz should be left alone and that the Spaniard shouldn't be piled in with unnecessary pressure from those around him.

"I think less pressure on him from everyone around and let him do his thing and see how he's going to develop but for now he seems to be on the right path."

Carlos Alcaraz continues to surge up the ATP rankings as the Spaniard has broken into the top-10 and with few points to defend until the US hardcourt swing, the Murcian will be one to look out for.

