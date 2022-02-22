"He is very clear that it is very nice to be compared to Rafa Nadal" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz appreciates being likened to legendary fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has revealed. The former World No. 1,however, stressed that the two players are unique and also far apart in terms of experience and achievements.

Alcaraz defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday to win his second career title. The triumph saw him become the youngest player to ever win an ATP 500 tournament.

The 18-year-old broke into the top 20 of the ATP rankings this week, making him the first player to achieve this before turning 19 since Nadal in 2005. Alcaraz's Rio final victory came on the same day (20 February) that his 35-year-old compatriot won his second ATP title, which also came in Brazil, in 2005.

Carlos Alcaraz has broken into the Top 20, rising to No. 20 today after winning the title in Rio.



At 18 years and 292 days, he's 13 days younger than Nadal was when HE broke the Top 20 on April 4th, 2005 (at 18 years and 305 days).



Federer and Djokovic were 19 when they did it.

Speaking to El Larguero, as reported by Punto de Break, Ferrero discussed the comparisons made between his 18-year-old pupil and the record men's Major title winner.

"He is very clear that it is very nice to be compared to Rafa," Ferrero said. "I would like to think that the Spaniards understand Carlos as that new illusion that comes from behind playing very well and that, once those who are now [playing] retire, it will be Carlos and company who give people joy."

The 2003 French Open champion went on to declare that the duo are at different stages of their careers and have different paths ahead.

"We take it very well, but Rafa - there is only one, and Carlos - there is only one," Ferrero added. "From here, each one will try to write their pages as best as possible. At the moment, Rafa has a million books written, and Carlos is starting."

Ferrero, who also previously worked with Alexander Zverev, has coached Alcaraz since 2018. The Spaniard, who runs the JC Ferrero – Equelite Tennis Academy in Villena, Spain, retired from tennis in 2012.

Rafael Nadal will face Denis Kudla in opening round of Mexican Open on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open 2020 in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal will play for the first time since winning the Australian Open at the Mexican Open in Acapulco this week. The World No. 5, who is seeded fourth, will face Denis Kudla in the event's opening round on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old is a three-time champion at the ATP 500 tournament and claimed the title in his most recent appearance in 2020. Carlos Alcaraz was also set to feature in Acapulco, but withdrew following his title win at the Rio Open last week.

Acapulco gets 5 top 6 players (only Djokovic missing) and 4 top 5 players this week.



2. Medvedev

3. Zverev

4. Tsitsipas

5. Nadal



It's just the 3rd time ever that an ATP 500 has 4 top 5 player in the draw.



Other two times: Dubai 2012, Beijing 2013

