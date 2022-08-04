“He is a genetic and physical marvel, losing finals is part of the learning process” - Carlos Alcaraz's physical trainer Alberto Lledo on the young Spaniard

Carlos Alcaraz has had an impressive season so far, winning multiple titles and rising rapidly in the ATP rankings in the process. On Monday, he moved up one spot to a career-high ranking of No. 4 despite falling short in the title clash at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag.

Playing as the defending champion at an ATP tour event for the first time, Alcaraz beat the likes of Norbert Gombos, Facundo Bagnis and Giulio Zeppieri to reach a tour-leading sixth final of 2022. Facing Jannik Sinner in the final, the Spaniard went down 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1.

Alcaraz's physical trainer Alberto Lledo, speaking to Agencia EFE after the 19-year-old’s defeat to Sinner, tried to point out the reason behind the loss.

“I don't think Carlos [Alcaraz] is lacking in spark and what could have weighed him down in the lost final this Sunday against [Jannik] Sinner was on a mental level because he had a great first set and started the second the same, but losing six break points in a row affected him And there, without a doubt, was the key against a rival who was very good, displaying great tennis and very stable mentally,” Lledo said, via Eurosport.

Lledo, who has worked with Alcaraz for the last five years, praised the Spaniard for his hard work and said that losing finals was part of the learning process for a player who is still in his formative years.

“Carlos can improve some aspects that have to do with hip rotation and reaction speed, but he is a genetic and physical marvel and he adds a lot of work to that, because without effort it is not possible to be at the level that is required,” Lledo said.

“It is true that he has played many games this year, but not in so many tournaments. What happens is that he is advancing rounds and losing finals is one more experience and something that is part of the learning process in a boy who is still 19 years and that must not be forgotten. They are experiences that must be passed to grow and it is necessary to have your feet on the ground and work. A blessed problem if that happens because it will be a sign that you go far in the tournaments in which you compete,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz sixth youngest player to break into top 4 of ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

After entering the top four of the ATP rankings on Monday, Carlos Alcaraz (19 years, 2 months) became the sixth youngest player to achieve the feat in the history of the sport.

The Spanish teenager could have achieved it a week ago had he beaten Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg final. However, just a week later, Carlos Alcaraz became the new World No. 4 following his runner-up finish at the Croatia Open in Umag.

He has been on a roll this year, winning 42 of 49 matches and bagging four titles, including triumphs in Miami and Madrid that made him the youngest two-time Masters 1000 champion in nearly two decades.

The five players who are ahead of him on the list are Andre Agassi (18 years, 3 months, 2 days), Bjorn Borg (18 years, 3 months, 24 days), Boris Becker (18 years, 4 months), Rafael Nadal (19 years, 3 days) and Mats Wilander (19 years, 1 month).

