"He gets a bad rap; he's a bit whiny but, off the tennis court, there's no better guy" - Rennae Stubbs on Andy Murray

Rennae Stubbs has lauded Andy Murray after he was named the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award recipient.

Murray donated more than $630,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

In a recent conversation on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, the former doubles No. 1 opined that Murray's financial contribution was "pretty phenomenal."

"Obviously the guy has a lot of money. He clearly has made a lot of money from the sport of tennis but it's still well over half a million dollars to give away. It's pretty phenomenal. That is his money, he earned, he's just one of the great guys," she said.

Stubbs went on to say that while the two-time Wimbledon champion could be "whiny" on the court, off of it "there's no better guy."

"He gets a bad rap. He's a little tough to watch sometime. He carries on at times on the court like a porkchop. We know that we've given him a crack about it. You know, he's a bit whiny, complaincy. But, off the tennis court, there's no better guy, there's no nicer guy, there's no funnier guy," she added.

Murray is just the fourth player in ATP history to have received the prestigious award twice, having won it in 2014 as well.

“I thought I could also raise some awareness and hopefully get others involved in helping" - Andy Murray after receiving the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

Andy Murray at the 2022 Gijon Open

Andy Murray received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award at the annual ATP awards ceremony on Thursday. Upon collecting the prize, Murray stated that he hoped to raise awareness about the Ukraine conflict and get others involved in helping out.

"It seemed like something that would give me some extra motivation this year. I thought I could also raise some awareness and hopefully get others involved in helping, too," he said.

Jon Sparkes, the Chief Executive of UNICEF UK, was also present at the ceremony and expressed his gratitude towards Murray.

"We are hugely grateful to UNICEF UK Ambassador, Andy Murray, for generously donating this season’s prize money to UNICEF UK. The incredible donation will support UNICEF’s work responding to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is having a devastating impact on the country’s 7.5 million children," Sparkes said.

