"He is going to have 165 drop shot winners" - Hubert Hurkacz's coach Craig Boynton on Carlos Alcaraz's biggest strength on clay

Carlos Alcaraz has been turning heads this season with his performances on the ATP tour. The Spaniard recently became the youngest-ever champion in Miami and is expected to make waves during the claycourt season as well.

Alcaraz's versatile game style, which involves a nice blend of power-hitting from the baseline and delicate drop shots, has been one of the keys to his success.

Speaking to the ATP Tennis Radio podcast, Hubert Hurkacz's coach Craig Boynton said the drop shot will play an important role for Alcaraz during the clay season. Boynton pointed out how the Spaniard has the ability to perfectly disguise the shot and pick exactly when to deploy it.

"I got the first hand knowledge of him in Miami when Hubi played him in the semis. It's not the drop shot on its own is a great shot, what he does is he sets it up. So he will push you back to the back part of the court, he will establish the middle of the court or the front court and now he has options and one of the options and a very good option for him is the drop shot," Boynton said.

Boynton reckons the drop shot will work well for the Spaniard on clay, given how effective it was on hardcourt, where it's much more difficult to execute.

"Him being so versed on the hard court, you can do it on the hard court which is a little bit more difficult, I would think he would be very versed on the clay. So I would say he is going to have 165 drop shot winners by the end of the clay court season. No, I mean, with his style of game, he will wrack up those winners," the coach said.

Carlos Alcaraz is the man to watch in the clay season

Carlos Alcaraz entered the clay season with a lot of expectations on his young shoulders. The Spaniard, however, failed to hit the ground running, suffering a second-round loss to Sebastian Korda in Monte-Carlo.

However, he bounced back by winning his opener in Barcelona against Kwon Soon-woo. The 18-year-old will take on compatriot Jaume Munar in the next round.

Alcaraz will be hoping to make a deep run in his home tournament in order to generate some momentum ahead of Roland Garros later this year. The Spaniard crashed out in the third round in 2021 and will be looking for an improved showing this time around.

