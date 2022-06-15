"He is very good on grass, we always forget that he has won Wimbledon twice" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal's chances at the grasscourt Major

Andy Roddick has included Rafael Nadal's name in a discussion on Tennis Channel about potential candidates to win Wimbledon.

Roddick emphasized Nadal's excellence on the surface, reminding everyone that the 14-time Roland Garros champion has won Wimbledon twice. The American, however, was also wary about Nadal's readiness following the radiofrequency procedure on his left foot.

"Is Rafa Nadal, did that procedure help? Is he going to be able to play well on the grass? When he is there, he is very good on grass. We always forget that he has won Wimbledon twice, right? We don't give him enough credit just because he's so good on clay," said Roddick.

Nadal first won Wimbledon in 2008, following an epic battle against then five-time champion Roger Federer. He won it for a second time in 2010, defeating Tomas Berdych in straight sets in the final.

While the terre battue is undoubtedly Nadal's best surface, posting 474 wins and just 45 losses (91.3%), the King of Clay also has a good record on grass (71-20), logging a win percentage of 78.

Following his record-extending victory at the French Open, Rafael Nadal has won the first two Majors of the year for the first time in his career and is well on his way to a potential calendar-year Grand Slam.

But the revelation about the injections he received on his chronically injured foot during the Roland Garros fortnight and the radiofrequency treatment he eventually underwent cast doubts on his participation at Wimbledon.

The AFP, however, reported that the Spaniard's uncle, Toni Nadal, affirmed on Saturday that Nadal will play at Wimbledon.

"Yes, Rafael plays in Wimbledon. He is planning to train on the sidelines of the Mallorca Open from Monday (June 13)," said the elder Nadal.

"If he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon," he added.

Nadal's training on the grass courts of the Santa Ponca Country Club in Mallorca was reported in an article in Marca last Monday.

Rafael Nadal fans hopeful of the Spaniard's recovery in time for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal during his 2019 Wimbledon semifinal against eight-time champion Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal gave a glimpse of his time off on his Instagram last Sunday, posting a photo of himself with his family and friends on a boat.

"Good morning... have a nice Sunday. With family and friends always special," said Nadal in Spanish.

Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter, however, noticed how Nadal put weight on his left foot and took it as a good sign.

"Anyone else notice that Rafa has his weight on his left foot in this pic?" one fan asked.

💨No Match Windy, No? @nomatchwindyno Anyone else notice that Rafa has his weight on his left foot in this pic? Anyone else notice that Rafa has his weight on his left foot in this pic? 👀 https://t.co/0KIP2b3GbM

"That's good, reason why his uncle said he will start practicing on grass on Monday," another fan pointed out.

Ria Berullier @lubbe8_g @nomatchwindyno That's good, reason why his uncle said he will start practicing on grass on Monday. @nomatchwindyno That's good, reason why his uncle said he will start practicing on grass on Monday. 💕

"Yeah I zoomed in that foot on impulse, wanted to see my Champ’s condition. He will pull through," another fan opined.

Gbaby @Gbaby78487178 @nomatchwindyno Yeah I zoomed in that foot on impulse, wanted to see my Champ’s condition 🙂 He will pull through. @nomatchwindyno Yeah I zoomed in that foot on impulse, wanted to see my Champ’s condition 🙂 He will pull through.

