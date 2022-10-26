"He has gotten so much better at tennis and soccer" - Taylor Fritz on spending time with his son Jordan

Taylor Fritz recently appeared on the cover of Resident magazine's "The Style" issue, discussing an array of topics including his life as a professional tennis player on the ATP tour as well as fatherhood.

Frtiz's son with ex-wife Raquel Pedraza, Jordan, turned five this year and if the American's words are anything to go by, fatherhood has been a rewarding experience for him.

Fritz spoke about the balance between Jordan's habit of "mirroring" some of his habits and being his own person. He added that watching him grow up and mature has been one the best parts of his life.

"Honestly, one of the best things about being a dad is just seeing my son mirror some of the best parts of who I am," Fritz said. "He is not a carbon copy, and he is already definitely his own person. Watching him mature, navigate the world, and find joy in life is one of the best parts."

"He is a remarkable kid and every day he seems to learn something new," he continued. "He has gotten so much better at tennis and soccer and, of course, that is great. The best part is just spending time with him. I love him and care so much about him. I might be slightly biascd, but he is just so damn cool!"

"I have always admired Pete Sampras as well as Juan Martin del Potro" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz during a previous match

Shifting his focus to role models, Fritz said while he has deep respect for all of the sport's greats, he particularly admires countrymen Pete Sampras and Juan Martin del Potro.

"I have a deep respect for all the "greats and as new players emerge," the American said. "I often find qualities in cach that admire. I have always admired Pete Sampras as well as Del Potro. I was drawn to the way they played and want to emulate the way they attacked thc game."

On a lighter note, Taylor Fritz also discussed some of his guilty pleasures, which included eating fast food, lazying in bed while watching TV and YouTube videos all day long.

"Oh, that's and easy one!," Fritz said. "Eating fast food, staying in bed all day, and watching television or YouTube videos. I guess they are all related as I could eat fast food in bed and watch my favorite programs, and that would be one hell of a great day!"

