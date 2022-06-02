"He has inspired me in basically every aspect; the success didn't change him and he's still the same great person" - Iga Swiatek on Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek draws huge inspiration from not only Rafael Nadal - the tennis player, but also from Rafael Nadal - the person. The WTA World No. 1 is impressed by the 21-time Grand Slam champion's humility and feels he is "still the same great person" despite all the success that has come his way.

Swiatek has displayed a Nadal-esque run during the claycourt season, winning 15 consecutive matches on the surface and 34 matches overall, with a victory in the French Open semifinals.

Speaking moments after the semifinal against Daria Kasatkina on Thursday, the Pole expressed her admiration and respect for Nadal. She described the impact he has had on her, with his conduct both on the tennis court and off it.

"Oh my god, he has inspired me in basically every aspect, both on court and off court. He's so humble and down to earth," Swiatek said in her on-court interview, when asked of the Spaniard's tennis legacy and impact on her.

"He's the kind of guy who is always saying 'hi' and it's amazing because it seems like the success didn't change him and he's still the same great person," she continued.

The 21-year-old admitted that she has not seen Nadal play live as often as she would have liked to due to the demands of her own routine. However, she did watch one of Nadal's most inspiring performances of all time in the 2022 Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

Swiatek admitted to being amazed by Nadal's problem-solving ability with his back against the wall.

"On court, you know, I saw few matches live. It wasn't always possible because I was also in tournaments," she said.

"When I watched this year's Australian Open final, oh my god, it was just overwhelming really, even I had doubts," she went on. "I could see how he was trying to find solutions and trying to get better during the match, and he did, he won. So he's a huge inspiration. Not only here, but on every court, it's just great to watch him only."

In that Australian Open final, the Spaniard returned from two-sets-to-love and 2-3, 0-40 down in the final to eventually win in five sets after five hours and 24 minutes of action.

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal will aim for another French Open double

Iga Swiatek after winning the 2020 French Open

Iga Swiatek is chasing her second French Open trophy, having won her maiden title in 2020. Nadal won the men's singles title that same year, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Coincidentally, both Swiatek and Nadal won their respective titles without dropping a set throughout the tournament. They have a great chance to become the women's and men's singles champions at Roland Garros in the same year for the second time.

Nadal defeated Djokovic again at the 2022 French Open, but this time in the quarterfinals. The Spanish great now faces Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. They played each other at a Grand Slam just once before, when Nadal won a five-set thriller at the 2017 Australian Open.

Zverev is also one of the few players to have defeated Nadal on clay, winning their 2021 Madrid Masters clash. However, the court conditions in Madrid are known to be quite different to those in Paris.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek tied Serena Williams with her 34th consecutive victory on the WTA tour. She has dropped just one set at the 2022 French Open so far.

In the final, the Polish player will take on American teenager Coco Gauff, who is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year.

