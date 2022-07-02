"He just spat at spectators, but yeah, let’s play the victim card for the 200th time, childish behavior" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' comments on Alexander Bublik's underarm serves at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios took a shot at the tennis establishment yesterday, commenting on how he is often treated differently when compared to other players. Weighing in on Alexander Bublik's repeated underarm serves during his match against Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon, the temperamental Australian remarked that if it had been he who had done that, it would have resulted in a huge fine.

"I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds," Kyrgios tweeted.

But tennis fans on social media did not think it was true at all, with many pointing out that the former World No. 13 was simply playing the victim once again and refusing to take responsibility for his own actions.

While the 27-year-old did have his fair share of supporters who agreed with his assessment, many were of the opinion that this "childish" and "arrogant" attitude was why he has never delivered on his full potential till date.

"He just spat at spectators, but yeah, let’s play the victim card for the 200th time. Childish behavior, he can’t really grow up," one fan tweeted.

"For a guy who has won a grand total of zero grand slams, Nick Kyrgios has a lot of arrogance and bad attitude. If you going to have that kind of attitude then you need to back it up: The day you start showing respect from then on you’ll have a chance of winning," another account posted.

"I agree with Nick that he would be criticized much more than other players for doing essentially the same underarm serve in this situation," one user wrote.

Shiva Suresh @steveksuresh @Mr_Polymath_ @NickKyrgios Bublik was down two sets to one... and 0-3. One could argue he was tanking. I agree with Nick that he would be criticized much more than other players for doing essentially the same underarm serve in this situation. @Mr_Polymath_ @NickKyrgios Bublik was down two sets to one... and 0-3. One could argue he was tanking. I agree with Nick that he would be criticized much more than other players for doing essentially the same underarm serve in this situation.

"Facts. Just straight facts. It’s also mind boggling to me that they fine you but make no mention of the fact that without your participation their viewership and ticket sales drop dramatically," another fan tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in 3R at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios will return to the tennis courts later today for his third-round encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. While the Australian destroyed 26th seed Filip Krajinovic in the second round in straight sets, Tsitsipas disposed off Jordan Thompson in straight sets to set up the meeting.

The former World No. 13 has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against the Greek and won their most recent encounter at the Halle Open. A victory today would pit him against either Brandon Nakashima or Daniel Elahi Galan in the round of 16, while a potential semifinal against Rafael Nadal awaits the 27-year-old.

