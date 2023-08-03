"He is a legend" - Boris Becker on Gianluigi Buffon after Italian announces his retirement from soccer

Boris Becker recently paid tribute to Gianluigi Buffon after the Juventus and Italy star announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 45.

The Italian great's illustrious 28-year career includes winning the World Cup in 2006, as well as 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and the Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.

Buffon is finishing his career at Serie B club Parma, where he began as a footballer in 1995. The Italian signed a contract with Parma until 2024 and made 19 appearances last season.

"That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon wrote on Twitter.

In light of the announcement, Boris Becker paid tribute to Gianluigi Buffon via his Instagram account. The six-time Grand Slam champion reposted a photograph of the 45-year-old and referred to the Italian as a "legend."

"He is/was a legend," the German wrote.

Boris Becker via Instagram stories.

A look at Boris Becker's illustrious tennis career

Boris Becker pictured at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Boris Becker, one of the most iconic tennis players in history, had a career marked by remarkable achievements and a captivating playing style. The German burst onto the international tennis scene at a young age and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Becker's rise to prominence came in 1985 when, at the age of 17, he became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion. His booming serves and aggressive playing style, combined with his charismatic personality, quickly made him a fan favorite. His success at SW19 continued over the years, as he triumphed at the tournament two more times, in 1986 and 1989.

Becker clinched six Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open victories in 1991 and 1996, and one US Open triumph in 1989. Additionally, he reached the semifinals of the French Open in 1987, 1989 and 1991.

Becker's accomplishments extended beyond Grand Slam titles as he played a pivotal role in helping Germany win the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989, solidifying his status as a key player for his country.

However, after struggling with injuries and a decline in form, he officially retired from professional tennis in 1999 at the age of 31, with 49 singles titles and 15 doubles titles to his name.

Becker's impact on the sport extended beyond his playing days, as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring the next generation of tennis players, including 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from 2014 to 2016.