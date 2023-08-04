"He literally hit that guy and celebrated like that" ; "Zero sportsmanship" - Tennis fans react to Ben Shelton's controversial shot at Citi Open

Tennis fans were less than impressed by Ben Shelton’s recent celebration during his doubles match at the 2023 Citi Open.

Shelton is currently contesting the ATP 500 event in Washington, D. C. The American tennis player is out of contention in the singles event but he is through to the semifinals in the doubles category with compatriot Mackenzie McDonald as his partner. They are now set up for a clash against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

The American pair took on Juan Sebastian Cabal and Matthew Ebden in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3, following their opening-round victory over Tallon Griekspoor and Alexander Bublik.

The stadium was filled to capacity as fans flocked to cheer on their compatriots. The nail-biter saw Ben Shelton and Mackenzie McDonald eke out the win in the deciding tie break 6-4, 3-6, (10-8).

In the final moments of the match, Shelton and McDonald were engaged in a high-pressure rally on their opponents’ serve. The point concluded in favor of the Americans when the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist aimed his shot straight at Juan Sebastian Cabal.

It is worth noting that while such shots are legal, they are widely frowned upon.

Shelton, however, remained unapologetic about the move and instead celebrated it by engaging with the crowd and high-fiving a fan.

This did not sit well with the tennis fans on social media. They condemned the American’s move and many called the celebration “unsportsmanlike.”

"Zero sportsmanship. That’s probably how you act when you can’t string two matches together in singles," one fan said, pointing at Shelton's ongoing rough patch in singles.

Luca🇩🇴☀️ @nothinglikeluca Zero sportsmanship. That’s probably how you act when you can’t string two matches together in singles… twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

"I said he still thinks he's playing college tennis," another fan said about the 2022 NCAA champion.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Semper Fidelis @f97642606 @mubadalacitidc @BenShelton Cringey over-the-top showmanship. Glad he lost to the Chinese guy...again!

t @draperpova so cringe, he literally hit that guy and celebrated like that?? one of the most unlikable players on tour twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

jerry @privwanska new YT video idea: Ben Shelton first time ever volleying a ball into the opponent and doing a celebration lap twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Owen @kostekcanu Marta Kostyuk hits this shot literally twice every doubles match she plays twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Ben Shelton's poor run of form continues ahead of the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Citi Open

Ben Shelton, who won the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship, rose to prominence on the ATP Tour at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. The American defeated former World No. 2 Casper Ruud in the second round of the event.

Shelton thus made his top-200 debut and turned pro shortly after. He broke inside the World’s top 100 by the end of the season, winning two back-to-back Challenger title wins in Charlottesville and Knoxville.

The 20-year-old kicked off his 2023 season in stellar fashion, making his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals on debut at the Australian Open. He also earned a career-high ranking of World No. 35 in the following months.

Shelton has, however, failed to recreate his initial success in the subsequent tournaments. The 20-year-old has accumulated a mere 10 wins this season -- four of which have come at the Grand Slam Down Under. Meanwhile, the American’s losses have been piling up.

After a string of negative results on clay as well as on grass, the World No. 43 hasn’t found respite in ongoing North American hardcourt swing as well. Ben Shelton faced two back-to-back losses to China’s Juncheng Shang at the Atlanta Open as well as the ongoing Citi Open, taking his tally of defeats to 18.

He will now look to make a mark during the upcoming Masters 1000s in Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of the US Open.