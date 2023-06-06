Alexander Zverev and Cameron Noorie have picked former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini to have the best clay fashion on tour.

Berrettini, 27, is not new to the world of fashion. The Italian has previously appeared at the Met Gala in 2023 and adorned the cover of the Italian magazine dLui in 2022. The former World No. 6 also graced the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, dressed in Hugo Boss.

During an interview with the ATP titled, Which Player: Clay Edition, several ATP stars such as Zverev, Noorie, Hubert Hurkacz, and Casper Ruud were asked various questions. When asked to name the player with the best clay fashion, Noorie and Zverev stated that the Italian professional player was the one.

Zverev, 26, chose the Italian and said that Berrettini knows he has a good fashion sense.

"He likes to look good, he does look good as well. So he knows it as well, so he kind of he's kind of cheeky with it."

The South African-born Noorie also backed up his choice by saying that the 2021 Wimbledon finalist looks good both on and off the court.

"He pulls it off all of the stuff he wears really well on-court and of-court as well."

Noorie and Alexander Zverev also agreed on who would be a suitable fit for a gladiator fight. The duo unanimously chose Rafael Nadal as their pick.

"He never gives up, he fights until the end of the last point, last moment, feel like he's the biggest fighter on tour," Zverev stated.

"Unreal competitior, and I think he'll just find a way to get it done in the fight," Cameron Norrie said.

Alexander Zverev to take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in French Open quarterfinals.

2023 French Open - Day Nine

Two-time French Open semifinalist Alexander Zverev will lock horns with Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open.

Since the start of the tournament, the German has dropped just one set in the third round against American Frances Tiafoe. Despite losing an early set, the former US Open finalist came back from a set down to beat the American, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5).

In the fourth round of the Paris Major, Alexander Zverev beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. Up against the 28th seed, Zverev beat the Bulgarian, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, to book his place in the last eight.

