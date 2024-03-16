Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune, and other players recently sat down for a fun session called 'Name The Player: Kids Edition' hosted by the ATP Tour.

Sinner, De Minaur, and Rune were joined by the likes of Sebastian Korda, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, and Zhang Zhizhen. All of them took turns to decode clues provided by a young girl through a recorded video.

The little girl began by describing Carlos Alcaraz in his US Open 2023 outfit.

"He has red shorts and brown hair and he's holding a tennis racquet. He has little long bracelets on his arms with little round ticks on them. His arms look a bit like medium thin and big and he looks really strong. He has brown hair and it’s a bit like daddy's," she said.

Sinner, Rune, and Auger Aliassime guessed it right but Korda failed as he initially said it was Rune.

"Rune… does he have brown hair," said Korda.

"Yeah round ticks, I guess they’re Nike? Like Daddy's! Maybe it's Carlos," said Auger-Aliassime.

"Alcaraz," said Rune.

Sinner noted that the girl gave it away when she talked about Alcaraz's muscles, saying:

"It can be I guess Carlos! When she said, 'He has a lot of muscles…' It has to be Carlos."

The girl then depicted Sinner's appearance claiming he had carrot-colored hair.

"He has fuzzy hair and he has black eyes. He has gingery hair and it's fuzzy. It’s really fuzzy and curly. His hair looks a little bit like carrot and sweet potato. He has a bit of a funny smile," she said.

Zhang and Rublev hit the bull's eye and the latter expressed confusion about the color of Jannik Sinner's eyes.

"Ok Jannik. Why black eyes? Because of the quality of the photo that you showed her probably," Rublev inquired.

"Curly? And the sweet potato. That’s Jannik," Zhang said.

Next in the queue was Daniil Medvedev, whom the girl thought resembled a pirate in his Australian Open 2024 kit. She said:

"He has a green top and he’s wearing a watch. He has a beard and he has brown eyes. It’s a black bit of a long beard. He has a mustache. He looks like a really scary pirate."

De Minaur, Rune, and Korda guessed whereas Rublev inferred it was Alexander Zverev and Zhang reckoned it was Karen Khachanov.

"Green top and a watch. Daniil," De Minaur said.

"He has a mustache… Sascha," wondered Rublev.

"Karen," claimed Zhang.

"I'm going to say Medvedev," said Rune.

"Ooh, actually a beard. Medvedev," added Korda.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner confuses himself with Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner (R) shake hands

Jannik Sinner confused himself with Andrey Rublev after the little girl described the Russian's hair as brown and gingery.

"He has white skin and brownish-gingery hair. He has brown-gingery hair and he's a happy person," the girl said.

"That's me, it has to be me," Jannik Sinner claimed with utmost confidence.

Jannik Sinner, however, wasn't the only person who guessed it wrong.

"He's a happy person, that means Sinner maybe," said Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"That would be Jannik," Hubert Hurkacz added.

On the other hand, Holger Rune, Sebastian Korda, and Alex de Minaur were spot on.

"Rublev," Korda said.

"Brown-gingery hair… I’m going to say Rublev," De Minaur added.

"Rublev," Rune claimed.