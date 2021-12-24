"He may even have jeopardized his success at the O2" - Louis Cayer on Andy Murray's decision to prefer Davis Cup over ATP World Tour Finals

Legendary Doubles coach Louis Cayer revealed that Andy Murray prioritized practicing doubles even during the ATP World Tour Finals to win the 2015 Davis Cup.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Cayer discussed his work with Andy Murray in preparation for the 2015 Davis Cup.

The former World No.1 wanted to win the tournament at any cost, according to the Canadian. Cayer disclosed that they sneaked in Doubles training sessions during the ATP finals. Whereas the ATP Tour finals was held on hardcourt, the final of the Davis Cup was to take place on claycourt.

It did not faze Murray, however, who took to traveling to the nearest claycourt at Queen's to carry on training with Cayer. Cayer mused that it might have even resulted in Murray not doing as well as he should have at the World Tour Finals. But the Davis Cup seemingly mattered more to the Brit.

Cayer said:

"During the 2015 ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 [arena], where he was in the singles, we would go to Queen's to practice doubles drills on claycourt," Cayer said. "He may even have jeopardized his success at the O2 in 2015, because the Davis Cup was what he wanted."

The 68-year-old also shed light on Murray's reasons for wanting to practice for his doubles game. Cayer disclosed that Murray was confident of winning both his singles ties in the final against Belgium.

With winning doubles with his brother Jamie Murray, Andy Murray would've secured the title for Great Britain. This is irrespective of what happened in the other two singles matches.

"Andy Murray was fully aware that he could win his two singles and that if he won the doubles with Jamie [Murray], then they win the Davis Cup," Cayer said. "So he took 25 to 30 hours of purely doubles training with me."

Andy Murray managed to win the Davis Cup for Great Britain after a 79-year wait

Great Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015 after 79 years

As Andy Murray desired, Great Britain won the 2015 Davis Cup after beating Belgium 3-1 in the final to win their first title since 1936.

For Great Britain, Kyle Edmund lost the first singles tie in five sets against David Goffin. Andy Murray retaliated by defeating Ruben Bemelmans in straight sets and then taking the doubles tie with his brother.

In the reverse singles tie, Andy Murray downed Goffin in three sets. He became the third player after John McEnroe and Mats Wilander to win the maximum available eight singles matches in a Davis Cup tournament.

