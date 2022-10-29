"He might be No. 1 in the world, but the best player in the world right now is Felix"- Tennis fans react to Felix Auger-Aliassime defeating Carlos Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors Basel final

Felix Auger-Aliassime is on an incredible late-season run on the ATP tour. The Canadian advanced into the Swiss Indoors final in Basel on Saturday with an upset victory over World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.
With a 2-0 head-to-head edge over the Spaniard, Auger-Aliassime dominated their latest contest. He won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in an hour and 22 minutes to keep his perfect record against the 19-year-old. The Canadian has now won his last 12 matches in a row after claiming back-to-back titles in Florence and Antwerp.
The 22-year-old will play the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between Holger Rune, who advanced to the French Open quarterfinals, and Roberto Bautista Agut.
In view of the Canadian's win, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.
"Carlos Alcaraz might be #1 in the world, but the best player in the world right now is Felix," one user wrote.
"FAA is world number one potential and multiple grand slam champion potential. I think he’s beginning to realise that it’s either now or never for him," another user wrote.
"As they say, it's easy to get to the top, it's difficult to maintain it. Now that he is no.1, challenge starts from here for alcaraz and so far as no.1 his results have been inconsistent and disappointing comparing to his level all year. Also cheers for FAA. Great showing," another account tweeted.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"It's good that I grew up in Montreal, spending half the year indoors growing up" - Felix Auger-Aliassime
In his post-match on-court interview, Felix Auger-Aliassime said that growing up in Montreal and practicing on indoor courts contributed significantly to his success in Basel.
"I guess it's good that I grew up in Montreal, you know. I mean, you guys know here as well but yeah, spending half the year indoors growing up, I guess it's paying off now," Felix Auger-Aliassime said, adding, "So I'm happy with the way of I've been playing but yeah, I guess so the indoors have been very fortunate to me and I've been playing some great tennis in the last couple of months."
When asked about his performance against Carlos Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime expressed his happiness at having defeated the "best player in the world" in such a convincing manner.
"Yeah, so far very close to perfect. I've been serving amazingly not getting broken once yet, so there is still one more match to go, but it's been a fantastic week. Played some great tennis. And again today against the best player in the world. It's an amazing win. So, I'm really happy with my level and hopefully, I can go all the way," he said.