"He only needs a little help from the politics against a guy he didn't beat for the last 10 years on hard court" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's draw after Novak Djokovic withdraws from 2022 US Open

Tennis fans were left divided after the official draw for the 2022 US Open was announced, with Rafael Nadal getting an easy draw after Novak Djokovic's withdrawal over his anti-vaccine stand.

While many were happy that Nadal received a straightforward draw, some fans saw the irony with Djokovic missing out on the season-ending Major making it easy for the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal will be gunning to win his fifth US Open title when the season-ending Grand Slam gets underway at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on August 29.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, will meet Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the first round. Other notable players in Nadal’s quarter of the draw are seventh seed Cameron Norrie, 14th seed Diego Schwartzman, 19th seed Denis Shapovalov and home favorite Frances Tiafoe, the 22nd seed.

Nadal would then meet Aslan Karatsev of Russia or Fabio Fognini of Italy in the second round.

He could then run into Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović in the third round before locking horns with Frances Tiafoe or Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Nadal could be up against seventh seed Cameron Norrie or Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, with Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner lying in wait in the semifinals. Danill Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas could stand between Nadal and his fifth US Open title in the final.

After the draw was announced, social media went into a trance with fans discussing potential match-ups and clashes.

"Wow, and he only needs a little help from the politics against a guy he didn't beat for the last 10 years on HC. Nadal must be proud," he tweeted.

Lena T. @jt22145225

Lena T. @jt22145225

"Wow, and he only needs a little help from the politics against a guy he didn't beat for the last 10 years on HC. Nadal must be proud," he tweeted.

Another said this was a massive opportunity for Nadal to surge ahead on the Grand Slam count.

"Djokovic out of the US Open. Nadal with a massive opportunity to increase his slam count lead by 2. Djokovic's participation in AO 2023 still up in the air. Nadal could be up 24-21, with the French Open to come," he tweeted.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Djokovic out of the US Open.



Nadal with a massive opportunity to increase his slam count lead by 2.



Djokovic's participation in AO 2023 still up in the air.



The Big Three @Big3Tennis Djokovic out of the US Open.

Nadal with a massive opportunity to increase his slam count lead by 2.

Djokovic's participation in AO 2023 still up in the air.

Nadal could be up 24-21, with the French Open to come.

Here are some of the other reactions to Rafael Nadal's 2022 US Open draw.

NewEna @LelaPe2 @josemorgado I wouldn't be suprised if they put toddlers i his draw.

Vansh @vanshv2k Nadal will be pretty happy with that draw.



Felix, Ruud, and Alcaraz have their work cut out in their respective R3s, R4s, and quarters of the draw - with some dangerous and in form players ready to cause chaos. Nadal will be pretty happy with that draw.Felix, Ruud, and Alcaraz have their work cut out in their respective R3s, R4s, and quarters of the draw - with some dangerous and in form players ready to cause chaos.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal has a very good draw. Nadal has a very good draw.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever The form of virtually every top player, on both sides, is so questionable/volatile/unpredictable the draw does not matter much.

Almost everybody except Nadal could lose to anybody, in any round. The form of virtually every top player, on both sides, is so questionable/volatile/unpredictable the draw does not matter much.Almost everybody except Nadal could lose to anybody, in any round.

Mike @MGamaleri Rafa has a REALLY good shot at number 23. Judging by the projected match ups for him QF-F I can't imagine those all hold considering the difficulty those other guys face. Nadal has a huge opportunity here. Just stay healthy Rafa has a REALLY good shot at number 23. Judging by the projected match ups for him QF-F I can't imagine those all hold considering the difficulty those other guys face. Nadal has a huge opportunity here. Just stay healthy

✨ @alovehold @peterpham Nadal is the best tennis player in the world. Sit this one out you clearly don’t know about tennis. @peterpham Nadal is the best tennis player in the world. Sit this one out you clearly don’t know about tennis.

Rafael Nadal is unbeaten at Majors this season

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek at the Tennis Plays For Peace exhibition match at the US Open.

Rafael Nadal is on a roll at the Majors this year and is yet to lose a Grand Slam match this season with a win-loss of 19-0. That includes triumphs at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and a run to the last four at Wimbledon, where he had to withdraw because of a torn abdominal muscle.

Despite having an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, the World No. 3 has lost only four of his 39 matches this year, winning four titles. The Spaniard has a fabulous record at Flushing Meadows, winning 64 of 75 matches played and has won four titles.

Nadal has won 19 of his last 20 matches in New York, including two titles.

