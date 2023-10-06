"He needs to be put under house arrest" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz wanting his rivalry with Jannik Sinner to be like Federer vs Nadal

Several tennis fans responded to Carlos Alcaraz claiming that he wanted his rivalry with Jannik Sinner to be like the same between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard was asked in a recent interview how he wanted his rivalry with Sinner to be. He responded by claiming that it would be great if it was similar to the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"To be honest, it will be great if it is like Rafa and Roger," Alcaraz said.

Several tennis fans took to Twitter to react to Alcaraz's claims, with one stating that that the Spaniard needed to be put under house arrest for his statement.

"He needs to be put under house arrest for this," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that Alcaraz thought of his rivalry with Sinner as the newer version of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal despite many claiming to not think of them that way so as to not put any pressure.

"Everyone: they’re not the next fedal, stop putting pressure on them. carlitos: WE ARE THE NEXT FEDAL, I WANT THAT," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed that the rivalry between Federer and Nadal was admired to the extent that the current professionals wanted to be like them.

"Everyone loves fedal even if you won't admit it. Like even the actual tennis pros wanna be them," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have faced each other seven times so far

Carlos Alcaraz at China Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have locked horns on seven occasions so far, with the Italian leading 4-3 in the head-to-head.

The first match between the two took place in the second round of the 2021 Paris Masters, with Alcaraz winning 7-6(1), 7-5. They then met in the fourth round of last year's Wimbledon. Sinner beat the Spaniard 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

The third fixture between the two came in the final of the 2022 Croatia Open in Umag and the Italian triumphed 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1. Their next encounter came at the US Open quarterfinals the same year and is arguably the best one so far. Alcaraz saved a match point and edged out Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 after five hours and 15 minutes.

The two top-five players have faced each other thrice so far this season, with Alcaraz winning 7-6(4), 6-3 in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian before Sinner won 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 in the same stage of the Miami Open.

The China Open semifinal was the most recent encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here