"He is a nice person" - Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his special relationship with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz spoke up on the bond he shares off the court with his arch rival, Jannik Sinner. The pair has put up many showstopping performances in recent times, including their notable display in the French Open and Wimbledon finals of this year, and are deemed to be the rightful successors of the Big 3.However, irrespective of their heated rivalry on the court, the duo always admits to the respect and admiration they share for each other. They also often address how their relationship makes them push harder to hone their skills and help them become better players.In an interview with Italian media outlet Gazzetta, the Spaniard was candid on how he is unwinding after his successful grass stint, and also shed light on how he is preparing for the upcoming tournaments in America. He also spoke on Sinner and how the sport helped in building such an endearing relationship between the two.“Tennis is a special sport that allows you to be great rivals on the court and, at the same time, to respect each other. Sinner and I are good friends, we can talk about a lot of things off the field. I have great respect for him, he is a nice person, I’m sure we will always be able to maintain this relationship,” he said.Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have withdrawn from the Canadian Open and will be seen next at the Cincinnati Open.Carlos Alcaraz to miss Canadian OpenCarlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Canadian Open via a post on X, where he highlighted that the gruelling schedule of the last few weeks has drained him physically. The Spaniard had a successful clay season, followed by another close miss on the third consecutive Channel Slam at Wimbledon, albeit it was a strenuous stint.Hence, the 23-year-old said that he needed some more time to recover from his minor physical injuries and be prepared mentally.&quot;After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year!&quot; he wrote.Carlos Alcaraz aims to go into the final Grand Slam of the season at the US Open with optimum physicality.