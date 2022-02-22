"He is now the most successful tennis player in history, a few weeks ago there were three and now there is only one"- Boris Becker on Rafael Nadal

In a recent interview with RTVE, Boris Becker showered praise on Rafael Nadal. Calling him a "fighter, champion, and a tremendous personality," the German highlighted that Nadal is now the "most successful tennis player" in the history of the sport after his glor2022 Australian OpenOpen 2022.

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, edging past Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals and won the Happy Slam after 13 years.

Reacting to this, Becker emphasized that Nadal's win in Melbourne should be "highlighted", since a few weeks back, a total of three players had 20 Grand Slam titles against their name but the Spaniard is now the "only one" standing at the top.

The former German player also claimed that Nadal will be the "big favorite" for the 2022 French Open, where a win could take his Grand Slam tally to 22. However, he believes that the Spaniard's triumph in Melbourne will "affect" both Djokovic and Federer and motivate them to "win another Grand Slam" title.

“Rafa showed once again that he is a fighter, a champion, a tremendous personality to play the way he did and come back from a final that was very complicated. He is now the most successful tennis player in history, something that should be highlighted, since a few weeks ago there were three and now there is only one," said Becker.

"I am sure that this will affect Novak and Roger, both will want to win another Grand Slam or even two, since Rafa will be the big favorite for the next Roland Garros," added the six-time Grand Slam winner.

Boris Becker believes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic are the "three legends" of the sport, hopes they "continue to compete for many years"

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

In the same interview, hailing Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic as the "three legends" of the sport, Becker stated that he "never thought" that three players would dominate the ATP tour at the same point in time. He also stressed that their "incredible record" of winning 20 Grand Slams will be "difficult to assimilate" for any player.

Becker further asserted that he hopes the 'Big Three' will "continue competing" on the ATP tour for many more years.

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68



Rafael Nadal: 21

Roger Federer: 20

Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open EraRafael Nadal: 21Roger Federer: 20Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open Era 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal: 21🇨🇭 Roger Federer: 20🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic: 20 https://t.co/5HZ9faIhNq

“They are three legends in every sense, I never thought that three tennis players of this level could come together at the same time. In my time, the record was held by Pete Sampras with 14 Grand Slams, but now there are three tennis players with 20 Grand Slams or more, it is an incredible record that is still difficult to assimilate," mentioned Becker.

"An incredible record for the world of tennis, which right now is healthier than ever thanks to the three of them, hopefully they can continue competing for many more years," concluded the former World No. 1 player.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Finally his 1st match of the season!



Novak Djokovic starts 2022 with an easy win over Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 in Dubai Finally his 1st match of the season! Novak Djokovic starts 2022 with an easy win over Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 in Dubai https://t.co/ZLtJoNd2CW

While Roger Federer has been out of action since July 2021, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are currently playing at the Acapulco Open and Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 respectively.

