"He observes everything" - Maria Sharapova reveals going for walks with son Theodore is her favorite form of exercise

Maria Sharapova became a mother for the first time last year, giving birth to her son Theodore in July. The Russian has continuously shared updates on motherhood journey since then, and most recently revealed that her favorite form of exercise right now is going for walks with her firstborn.

Speaking to SELF, the former World No. 1 opened up about how Theodore "observes" everything during their walks, recalling how his eyes light up every time he noticed a bird or a life. While her son occupies himself with discovering things in life for the first time, Sharapova herself keeps busy by doing "silly bicep curls."

“I’ll do some silly biceps curls while I’m walking, and the weight is not heavy, but at least I’m moving. It feels really good on the body. [Theodore] observes everything,” Sharapova said. “You see it in their eyes, like wow, this bird or this leaf. They’re discovering things in life for the first time.”

Maria Sharapova further stated that all the lessons she learned during her tennis career have come in handy during motherhood. The 36-year-old also feels that it is important for a mother to take good care of herself first in order to take care of the child in the best way possible.

"All those lessons I’ve gained during my career, I’ve really applied into this next chapter. Many people think it’s all about the baby, but in order for your baby to feel their best, you also have to take care of yourself,” Maria Sharapova said.

"As a new mom, it’s very common to forget about yourself because you have this new being to take care of. [The basics] are such a good refresher and they’re simple, but you need to be consistent in order to have results,” she added.

"Be kind to yourself" - Maria Sharapova's advice for fellow mothers

Maria Sharapova also shared some advice for fellow mothers during the interview, stating that it was important to be "kind" to oneself through the journey. Only when a mother is rejuvenated and replenished in both spirit and body can they take proper care of the people around them, according to the Russian.

“Be kind to yourself,” Sharapova said. “Knowing that you’re taking care of someone else, I think you always do a better job when you are taken care of. The more you feel rejuvenated and replenished and your body and mind are in the right place, the more that projects onto the people around you.”

