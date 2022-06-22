"He owes it to the game, he owes it to the tour, he owes it to Wimbledon to go over there and give it a shot" - Patrick McEnroe on Rafael Nadal

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's quest for a Calendar Grand Slam continues as the Spaniard gears up for Wimbledon later this month. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is expected to play at SW19 after uncertainity surrounding his participation due to a long-standing foot injury.

Former professional tennis player Patrick McEnroe spoke about the possibility of Nadal playing in the third Major of the year on his podcast 'Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe.' McEnroe believes that the Spaniard owes it to the sport and the tournament to take to court this year.

"Rafael Nadal has said that he will play at Wimbledon, he's won the first two Majors of the year. So he better play, he's got to get over there and play, he owes it to the game, he owes it to the tour, he owes it to Wimbledon to go over there and give it a shot," McEnroe said.

The American also believes that the situation this time around is different for Nadal coming into Wimbledon. He has the potential to capture a Calendar Grand Slam and further extend his Grand Slam tally over rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"In previous years, Rafael Nadal would have probably pulled the plug but he understands the situation that he is in, he understands the responsibility to the game," McEnroe said.

"He says he's taking pain killers and I got to believe him" - McEnroe on Rafael Nadal taking medicines, injections to ease the pain on his foot

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title earlier this month came at a price as the Spaniard had to take multiple injections and painkillers to play in the tournament. The Spaniard had aggravated a chronic foot injury in Rome ahead of Roland Garros.

McEnroe spoke about how rumors of Nadal taking banned drugs are just speculation and nothing more.

"He says he's taking pain killers and I got to believe him. If you're telling me he's taking something else, well, then prove it. If you do prove it, well, then Lance Armstrong, he never proved it. He claimed that he took a bunch of tests as well. I don't expect that to happen with Mr. Rafael Nadal because I don't expect that he's done anything like that at all," McEnroe said.

Patrick McEnroe also said that he has heard rumors over the years about Federer and Djokovic also taking performance enhancing drugs. He believes that such speculation is normal considering how dominant they have been in the sport.

"By the way there have been rumors about many players over the years that they're taking performance enhancing drugs. Until it's proven, you can speculate all you want, people speculated about other players as well including the guy who has won 20 Majors, no, I'm talking about Federer, although I have heard it from people about him, too. If you win a lot, that's normally what happens. I'm talking about Mr. Novak Djokovic," McEnroe concluded.

