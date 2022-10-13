"He is probably the best role model for this experience"- Dominic Thiem on how Rafael Nadal inspired him to return from injury

Dominic Thiem has called Rafael Nadal a role model when it comes to returning to the tour from injury.

Nadal has had a fair share of injury-related setbacks over the years, but he has always bounced back strongly and managed to play at an elite level. Thiem took a nine-month hiatus from tennis due to a wrist injury, and as a result, fell below the top 300 in the ATP rankings.

The Austrian is back on the tour and is gradually making his way up the rankings, currently ranked No. 165.

While speaking to Spanish newspaper AS, Thiem was asked if Nadal was an inspiration for him given his multiple comebacks from injuries. The 2020 US Open champion said that the 36-year-old was the best role model and inspiration when it comes to returning to the tour from injury.

"He's probably the best role model for this experience," Thiem said. "He did it not just once but four or five times to come back from a long injury time of six months or even more. And the form was always amazing. So it's a great inspiration."

"The wins against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are helping me" - Dominic Thiem

Gijon Open - Day Three

In the same interview, Dominic Thiem was asked how it felt to go from beating the likes of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic to now losing in the opening rounds after coming back from injury. He replied that his wins against the 'Big 3' were helpful in his comeback "because they were great experiences."

"These are different times. My career is divided into the first part, which was before the injury, and the second, which is now, and the first part was incredible. I was able to beat all the best, win many tournaments, even a Grand Slam. And then the injury came and my trajectory stopped," Thiem said.

"Now it's a very interesting experience, because I have to be able to compete with all the top players again and that's good. Obviously the matches and the wins against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are helping me, because they were great experiences," he added.

He also said that he believed he was capable of fighting for big titles and for Grand Slams, adding that he hoped to be able to do so next year.

"I have the belief that I can do it. If not, I would give up my career. I was at the top, among the top three in the ranking. And I do have the feeling that I am capable of fighting again for the big titles, for the Slams, and beat anyone. Otherwise, all this hard work would be meaningless to me. I hope next year I can do it," the Austrian said.

