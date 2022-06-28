"He is a reference for me because although he is not at his best, he is capable of winning tournaments like Roland Garros" - Marc Marquez on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is an inspiration to many athletes beyond the tennis world as well. Legendary Grand Prix motorcycle racer Marc Marquez added to the chorus of sportspeople expressing how Nadal has impacted them, as he aims to recover from a recent surgery.

The eight-time MotoGP world champion is on the road to recovery after a serious injury to his arm kept him out of action for a long time. Marquez aims to follow the example of his fellow Spaniard, whose recent French Open triumph against all odds has inspired him to become a better athlete.

Marquez expressed his thoughts in a recent blog post, saying that the tennis great's ability to win when not at his best is what sets him apart. The Spanish racer also interacted with the 22-time Grand Slam champion during the 2022 Madrid Masters.

"There is also a reference called Rafa Nadal , who even when they considered him retired, has been able to overcome the pain and win again. It was precisely with him that I met when they played the Masters 1000 in Madrid," Marquez wrote of Rafael Nadal.

"I know everything he has suffered and that is why he is a reference for me, because although he is not at his best, he is capable of winning tournaments like Roland Garros," he added.

José Morgado @josemorgado Marc Marquez, at the hospital recovering from surgery, watching Rafa Nadal. Marc Marquez, at the hospital recovering from surgery, watching Rafa Nadal. https://t.co/CvmXGKpKTB

Nadal has time and again spoken about the extent of pain he has suffered over the years due to a chronic injury to his left foot. Marquez can very well relate to those sentiments.

"I remember that he admitted in a press conference that the pain changed his mood and I understand that," Marquez continued.

Earlier this year, Nadal sent a motivational message to Marquez after learning of the 29-year-old's injury. The 36-year-old wished his fellow Spaniard a speedy recovery and hoped to see him back competing sooner rather than later. Marquez had a wide smile on his face after seeing the video message.

"I know how difficult it is to manage injuries, but I know that you are going to recover one hundred percent and I wish you an incredible World Cup," he said.

Rafael Nadal recovers from pain and a gruelling French Open to play at Wimbledon

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal has made yet another incredible comeback from injury in the 2022 season. After missing the last six months of the 2021 season, he won the Australian Open in January this year. The Spaniard then recovered from a rib stress fracture and a recurring foot injury to win the French Open three weeks ago. Despite a stressful fortnight at the Paris Major, the 36-year-old is raring to go at Wimbledon.

After yet another treatment to his left foot, he is back and is feeling positive about his recovery ahead of the start of his Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday.

"Well, (it) is obvious that if I am here, it's because things are going better. If not, I would not be here. So, quite happy about the things, how (they have) evolved. I can't be super happy because I don't know what can happen. But I only can speak about the feelings that I am having the last two weeks," the Spaniard said in an interview before the event.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is playing at the grasscourt Grand Slam after a three-year gap. Two of the strongest players in his half of the draw, Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini, have both withdrawn from Wimbledon due to positive COVID-19 tests.

