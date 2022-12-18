"He reminds me a lot of Rafa Nadal" - Marco Cecchinato on Carlos Alcaraz

Marco Cecchinato has said that Carlos Alcaraz reminds him of the latter's illustrious compatriot Rafael Nadal, especially because of Alcaraz's penchant to hit an early forehand winner.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history, ascending to the top of the rankings following his US Open triumph three months ago. It was the Spaniard's maiden Grand Slam win as he joined Pete Sampras as the only teenagers in the Open Era to triumph at Flushing Meadows.

The Spaniard has had a breakout 2022 campaign, winning a joint tour-leading five titles, including two Masters 1000s. Although he withdrew from the season-ending ATP Finals due to an abdominal tear, the Spaniard is not looking to bask in his laurels as he has begun his preparations for the new season in right earnest.

Cecchinato, who has had three weeks of training at the Lozano academy in Valencia, recently enjoyed a 'good training' with Alcaraz. The former Roland Garros semifinalist hailed Alcaraz for his exponential growth, likening him to Nadal (as quoted by Gazzetta):

"I had a good training with Carlos. He's really an extraordinary boy, and he's very strong. I've seen him grow a lot compared to the training sessions we've had in the past. ... Compared to a year ago, he is much more powerful and he sees that he is working to play the forehand winner right away. In some ways he reminds me a lot of Rafa (Nadal)."

Cecchinato added that training with the reigning World No. 1 will hold him in good stead, saying:

"Certainly comparing yourself with players of the highest level gives you an extra boost."

Alcaraz ended the 2022 season with a 57-13 win-loss record, winning titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona, Madrid, and the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz's key milestones in 2022

Carlos Alcaraz had a banner season.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a memorable 2022 season, breaking a slew of records and milestones.

His win at the Madrid Masters earlier this summer made him the youngest player in nearly two decades (since Rafael Nadal in 2005) to win multiple Masters 1000 titles. In the process, Alcaraz became the youngest Madrid champion after doing so in Rio de Janeiro earlier in the year.

A few months later, in the US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud to become the first teenager to become World No. 1. The Spaniard closed out the season by becoming the first teenage year-end World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz received a glittering trophy at the ATP Finals in Turin to commemorate the achievement.

