"Very diplomatic, I imagine Nolefan wants him to speak more openly" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's comments on Novak Djokovic's US Open absence

Rafael Nadal's views on Novak Djokovic's US Open withdrawal were the most anticipated among a range of fellow players expressing their thoughts on the matter. The Spaniard opened up in depth about his feelings about his great rival's controversial US Open saga, in turn drawing a range of mixed reactions from tennis fans.

In the Spaniard's assessment, the eventual outcome of the Serb's US Open participation was always the expected one, but he called it "sad news" from a personal viewpoint. Nadal sympathized with Djokovic and the tournament for missing 'one of the best players in history.'

At the same time, he reiterated that no player is bigger than the sport itself and that the show will continue in New York despite Djokovic's absence.

"From my personal perspective, is very sad news," he said. "It's always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons."

"The sport in some ways is bigger than any player. I missed a lot of important events in my tennis career because of injuries, without a doubt...But] the tournament continues. The world of tennis keep going," he added.

Reacting to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's comments, many fans felt that he chose the right words to express his views on Djokovic's absence from the US Open. While some criticized the Spaniard, others defended him.

"He is so right but a certain group will never get it," one fan said.

Nadal will now aim to extend his lead at the top of the Grand Slam title race. While Djokovic will miss the tournament, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Carlos Alcaraz, among others, will pose a big challenge to the four-time US Open champion.

Meanwhile, some fans of Djokovic also lauded the Spaniard for his words on his great rival.

"This is fair statement from Nadal. Let’a give credit where credit is due," read another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions to Rafael Nadal's comments regarding Novak Djokovic's US open absence:

"Tennis will continue after me, after Novak, after Roger" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's sentiment suggesting that the "show will go on" was not restricted to Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard reiterated that the sport is always bigger than any individual and that includes himself as well as Roger Federer - his and Djokovic's 'Big 3' colleague.

He further stressed that new Slam champions will always emerge and leave the sport richer in the future.

"Even if is not a good news for everyone, the world continues and the tennis will continue after me, after Novak, after Roger. Every year will be for the slams champion," he said, adding, "That's it. But without a doubt, Novak is one of the most important players of the last 20 years, the history of our sport. In a personal way I feel sorry for him that he's not able to travel here."

Nadal will start his 2022 US Open campaign against Australia's Rinky Hijikata. A second-round clash against the winner of the match between Fabio Fognini and Aslan Karatsev is also on the cards for the 36-year-old. Cam Norrie and Andrey Rublev are in the same quarter of the draw as the Spaniard, while Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are in the same half of the draw.

