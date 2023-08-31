"He's definitely going to go grey again with me missing match points"- Caroline Wozniacki jokes about her father's hair after 2R win at US Open

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki poked fun at her father after reaching the third round of the 2023 US Open.

The Dane's comeback continued as she beat 11th seed Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(5) to book her place in the Round of 32 of the New York Major.

After the match, Wozniacki spoke to former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs. The Aussie asked her about her father Piotr's hair color, which was initially grey but changed to brown.

Wozniacki claimed that her father's hair went brown because he was enjoying a relaxed life with his grandchildren. She then jokingly added that her father's hair could turn grey again because she was missing match points.

"I think he was enjoying the relaxed life at home helping out with the grand kids. Now, he’s definitely going to go grey again. Missing match points right & left," Caroline Wozniacki joked.

Caroline Wozniacki: "It feels amazing to beat such an amazing player and champion like Petra Kvitova"

Caroline Wozniacki in action at the US Open

Caroline Wozniacki said in her post-match press conference that she was glad to defeat Petra Kvitova. The Dane also said that she was thrilled to get the chance to play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Well, it feels amazing to beat such an amazing player and champion like Petra. Obviously I knew coming into the match that I had a chance to win, and I believe in myself. At the same time she obviously has had a great year. She's 11 in the world, loves to play on hard courts," Wozniacki said.

"I knew it was going to be a very tough one and I had to play my best tennis. I'm just so thrilled to have an opportunity to play out on Arthur Ashe Stadium. What an honor that is, play a night session in front of this amazing crowd," she added.

With the win at the US Open, Wozniacki now trails 6-8 in the head-to-head with Petra Kvitova.

The Dane will next face Jennifer Brady in the third round of the US Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two. Brady booked her place in the third round of the New York Major by ousting 24th seed Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Whoever out of Caroline Wozniacki or Jennifer Brady comes out on top, will face either 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko or Bernarda Pera for a place in the quarterfinals of the US Open.