"He's Done! He should sign off" "Retirement’s inevitable at this point" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' latest withdrawal from US Open 2023

Tennis fans rang retirement bells for Nick Kyrgios after the Australian announced his withdrawal from the US Open lately.

Kyrgios' withdrawal means he would finish the year without playing a Major tournament as he previously opted out of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon due to injury woes. The US Open authorities announced Kyrgios' withdrawal online, writing

"Nick Kyrgios, a 2022 quarterfinalist, is out of this year's US Open. Hope to see you back on the court soon, Nick!"

Due to Kyrgios' constant absence from the court, irritated tennis fans reacted to the announcement suggesting Kyrgios should quit the sport. One user bashed Kyrgios for not making a significant contribution to tennis and said:

"Why don’t he retire. Something is always going on with him. What good is he to the sport."

A fan trolled Kyrgios for his constant failures at big events and tweeted:

"Darn. I was looking forward to watching him verbally abuse his player box and then not win the championship."

Another user pointed out:

"he withdraws from literally every tournament, did he even compete these last 2 years except wimbledon"

A fan mentioned Kyrgios' retirement is certain and wrote:

"When’s he gonna announce his retirement? It’s inevitable at this point"

Another user voiced a similar opinion, writing

He’s DONE! He should sign off in style now, not on twitter or ‘x’

Here are a few more reactions from Twitter:

Nick Kyrgios - "Playing until 33 is insane, I'm not playing until 33"

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios not so long ago hinted at an early retirement to everyone's surprise. He sat with Frances Tiafoe and Jeremy Chardy for a chat on the sidelines of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event in July. Nick can be heard talking about taxing schedules in tennis and his lifestyle.

“Bro, the sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. Just old bro! I’m getting old. 28. Yeah. But all the drinking and partying, I’m like 57,” he said.

Chardy then suggested Kyrgios could play tennis for half a decade more but the Australian countered Chardy saying

“No f*cking chance. No way. Bro, there’s no chance I’m playing until 33. Kyrgios playing until 33 is insane! I’m not playing until 33. Nah, I promise you, when I’m gone, you’ll never see me again,” the 28-year-old said.

Kyrgios later joked about taking up a coaching role in Tiafoe's team.

“I think I might just coach. Coach Foe (Frances Tiafoe) full time,” Nick Kyrgios added.

There's no denying that he is one of a kind player and his impact in tennis doesn't go unnoticed. Only time can tell if he really pulled down the curtains on his career.