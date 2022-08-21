"He’s the Gandalf of tennis!" - Ecstatic tennis fans react to adorable video of 3-year-old Rafael Nadal fan

An adorable little fan of Rafael Nadal spread smiles on the faces of tennis fans on social media. In a video shared by 3-year-old Andrew's mother, the little one was in sheer disbelief upon learning that his mom saw Nadal play live at the Cincinnati Open earlier this week. The youngster then went on to shout out a 'Vamos' to show his allegiance to the Spanish tennis great.

Andrew adorably asked his mother whether she saw Nadal play in "real life or pretend life" and was excited upon just the mention of his favorite tennis player.

Ashley B @tennissmash 🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 Drove from @CincyTennis to PA to get my babies, and my 3y/o is in disbelief that I saw @RafaelNadal IN REAL LIFE.🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 Drove from @CincyTennis to PA to get my babies, and my 3y/o is in disbelief that I saw @RafaelNadal IN REAL LIFE. 😆🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 https://t.co/WtQ3NrBSRQ

As the video started to do the rounds on social media, others reacted to the little fan showing his affection towards the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

One fan expressed that the Spanish tennis legend can bring about such excitement in fans of any age.

"Rafa will do this to people of any age, he’s the Gandalf of tennis! Adorable, get that kid on the court!" read a tweet.

George Glennon @GeorgeGlennonG2 @tennissmash @CincyTennis



Adorable, get that kid on the court! @RafaelNadal Rafa will do this to people of any age, he’s the Gandalf of tennis!Adorable, get that kid on the court! @tennissmash @CincyTennis @RafaelNadal Rafa will do this to people of any age, he’s the Gandalf of tennis!Adorable, get that kid on the court!

Genny SS @genny_ss 🥰 twitter.com/tennissmash/st… Ashley B @tennissmash 🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 Drove from @CincyTennis to PA to get my babies, and my 3y/o is in disbelief that I saw @RafaelNadal IN REAL LIFE.🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 Drove from @CincyTennis to PA to get my babies, and my 3y/o is in disbelief that I saw @RafaelNadal IN REAL LIFE. 😆🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 https://t.co/WtQ3NrBSRQ This is too cute! This is too cute! 😍🥰 twitter.com/tennissmash/st…

Meanwhile, young Andrew's mother, who posted the original video, expressed her wish for her son to one day meet the Spaniard and get a tennis ball signed by him as a souvenir.

"Ohhh I wish! Rafa can’t retire until Andrew is old enough to come to a tournament and get a ball signed and get a head pat from Rafa!" read the tweet.

Ashley B @tennissmash @Rafasgirlalways @NorthwoodsLstnr @CincyTennis @RafaelNadal Ohhh I wish! Rafa can’t retire until Andrew is old enough to come to a tournament and get a ball signed and get a head pat from Rafa! 🤞🏼🥹 @Rafasgirlalways @NorthwoodsLstnr @CincyTennis @RafaelNadal Ohhh I wish! Rafa can’t retire until Andrew is old enough to come to a tournament and get a ball signed and get a head pat from Rafa! 🤞🏼🥹

Here are a few more fan reactions to the young fan's video:

Aurora @29_Aurora

#VamosRafa

In Real Life twitter.com/tennissmash/st… Ashley B @tennissmash 🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 Drove from @CincyTennis to PA to get my babies, and my 3y/o is in disbelief that I saw @RafaelNadal IN REAL LIFE.🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 Drove from @CincyTennis to PA to get my babies, and my 3y/o is in disbelief that I saw @RafaelNadal IN REAL LIFE. 😆🥹Vamos from this sweetest little fan!! Can’t wait to bring him to a tennis tournament one day.🥰 https://t.co/WtQ3NrBSRQ Love it. Real life or pretend life.In Real Life Love it. Real life or pretend life.#VamosRafa In Real Life💪😂😂👏👏👏🎈 twitter.com/tennissmash/st…

Rafael Nadal meets and greets two big fans at the Cincinnati Open

Western & Southern Open - Day 2

Rafael Nadal made the day of two other ardent fans moments ahead of his Cincinnati Open match against Borna Coric earlier this week.

Brittnee and Brandon Anderson met the Spaniard at the coin toss before the match and shook hands with their favorite tennis player. The meeting was organized by the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where Brittnee and Brandon's son is currently undergoing treatment.

The child, who was born in March this year, was diagnosed with laryngeal cleft upon birth. His parents named him Boston Rafael after the 22-time Grand Slam champion, as they are huge fans.

"We were thrilled to help give Brittnee and Brandon Anderson an experience they will never forget while their son is being treated in our NICU. As you can tell by their son’s middle name, the Anderson’s are BIG fans of @rafaelnadal! This week they got to meet him at the coin toss for his match at the Western & Southern Open @cincytennis!" read the caption of an Instagram post from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The 36-year-old lost his match against Coric, which was his first outing on tour since his Wimbledon exit and turned out to be his only match before the US Open. The four-time US Open champion will enter the 2022 US Open as the second seed unless current World No. 2 Alexander Zverev decides to play in the Grand Slam tournament. However, Zverev's participation is highly unlikely due to an ankle injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh