"He's not going anywhere" - Serena Williams' ex-coach in awe of Stan Wawrinka after Swiss makes first final in 4 years at Croatia Open

Australia's Alexei Popyrin came out on top in an intense battle against Stan Wawrinka in the final of the 2023 Croatia Open in Umag on Sunday, July 30.

Both players were playing their first ATP Tour final of the year and engaged in a 2-hour and 36-minute battle. The Swiss took the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6(5), inching ever so close to his first singles title since 2017. However, Popyrin staged a comeback to neutralize the deficit in the second set, winning it 6-3. He then bettered his performance in the third set to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs hailed both players for the epic contest and congratulated Popyrin for winning the title and playing magnificent tennis in Croatia. She also highlighted Stan Wawrinka's fighting spirit and suggested that the 38-year-old was not done yet.

"Huge congrats to Alex P! What a week! And massive props to @stanwawrinka who keeps letting us all know, he’s not going anywhere! What a legend," Rennae Stubbs tweeted.

Alexei Popyrin achieved his career-high ranking of World No. 57 after his triumph in the 250-level tournament. The 23-year-old did not drop a set in his first three matches in Umag, defeating Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, No. 3 seed Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 in the second round, and Dino Prizmic 7-6(2), 7-5 in the quarterfinal.

The Australian then edged past No. 7 seed Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinal. Popyrin's first title on the tour came at the 2021 Singapore Open, where he battered Alexander Bublik in the final.

Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, made it to his first ATP final in four years and didn't drop a set until the title clash. Seeded No. 6, he overcame Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1 in the second, No. 4 seed Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinal, and No. 2 seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal.

Stan Wawrinka - "I know it’s so stupid to cry, but I love this sport so much"

Stan Wawrinka grew emotional during the trophy ceremony in Umag, thanking fans and spectators for their support and reflecting on a fantastic week. The three-time Grand Slam champion also expressed his hope of returning to Croatia next year.

“Guys, thank you so much. I know it’s so stupid to cry, but I love this sport so much and you make it really special. Amazing week. Really, hopefully I can come back and thank you for the support during the week. Thank you for being here and hopefully I see you next year,” he said.

Stan Wawrinka's runner-up campaign in Umag has helped him break into the top-50 once again, taking the 49th spot with 934 points. The Former World No. 3 last won a tour title at the 2017 Geneva Open.