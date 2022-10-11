“He’s got to realize that he is everybody’s target” - Jimmy Connors on Carlos Alcaraz’s World No. 1 status

Jimmy Connors recently discussed Carlos Alcaraz and the future of tennis in his Advantage Connors podcast along with his son Brett Connors.

Jimmy Connors, who became World No. 1 at the age of 21 years and 330 days and held the spot for a record 160 consecutive weeks, expressed his concerns about Alcaraz’s reign as the youngest World No. 1. The American tennis legend noted that the teenage Spaniard now has a target on his back with every opponent’s goal being to crack the World No. 1.

“You’ve got a bull eye on your back now, especially Alcaraz, just won the US Open and you know, the year that he’s had and he’s No. 1 in the world. (He’s) got to realize that he’s everybody’s target and you know, he’s soon (going to) have to start figuring it out. You’ve got to start winning when you’re only (at your) 70% too, or you don’t like the court surface or it is a little too slow,” he said.

Alcaraz hasn’t had an optimistic start to his reign as the World No. 1. The 19-year-old, who won his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the US Open, has since lost his sole ATP match against Belgian former World No. 7 David Goffin at the Astana Open.

Speaking about his loss, the teenager said that the speed of the surface had diminished his confidence.

"He has already played two games on this court, which is not the easiest to get used to. It is very slow and it has been complicated. I (tried) to adapt and he was superior," Alcaraz said, according to MARCA.

Echoing Jimmy Connors’ views, Goffin admitted that playing the World No. 1 brought out the best in him.

“When you play against the World No. 1 on a big stage, big crowd, the fire inside gives you so much power to play your best tennis because you don't have any choice,” Goffin said.

“It’s going to be interesting to see where this game goes from now” – Jimmy Connors on arrival of young players like Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open.

In his chat with his son, eight-time Major winner Jimmy Connors pointed out how priorities have changed from his time to the current generation, stating that Grand Slams have been given more emphasis in recent times.

“Back then, it was that every match counted, every match was important, you know, to try to grab some headlines against some of the other great athletes in the other sports that we were competing against,” he said.

“There’s so much emphasis now, put on just the Grand Slams; In today’s time, a lot of guys, they think they’ve accomplished when they get to the finals or the semifinals of a Grand Slam or win one. You know, that makes them. And in reality, it does!” he added.

Jimmy Connors further declared that the sport had possibly reached its peak in terms of power and now a hybrid tennis player would have the upper hand.

"It’s going to be interesting to see where this game goes from now. I know it’s changed a lot from my day and the way they play, with the power and the rackets and the strings. I don’t know if they can get much (more power). The next is the hybrid. A hybrid tennis player that understands the power game that they have today; and kind of an old school attitude which is more like Federer and Djokovic,” he stated.

