"He's been knocking on the door the past couple of Slams"- Andy Murray not ruling out Nick Kyrgios winning the Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray claimed that Nick Kyrgios is capable of winning the Australian Open.

The 27-year-old had a very good 2022 season during which he reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final in Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic. He also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open where he was beaten by Karen Khachanov in five sets.

Andy Murray believes that Kyrgios has a chance of winning the Australian Open given his performances at last year's Majors. The Scot, however, mentioned that triumphing in Melbourne Park wouldn't be easy for the World No. 21.

“Last year, he won the doubles here and then had a great run at Wimbledon as well. He was really close and he wasn't that far away at the US Open either. He's been knocking on the door the past couple of Slams and hopefully he has a good preparation and everything to give himself the best chance. He can do it but it's not going to be easy," Murray said.

Nick Kyrgios hasn't played a match on the ATP Tour since last year's Japan Open in Tokyo. The 27-year-old will start his 2023 season at the Australian Open.

Andy Murray not keeping a timeframe for retirement

Andy Murray at the Tennis Plays for Peace event in Melbourne

Andy Murray is currently competing at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne and won his opening match 2-6, 6-3 [10-2] against China's Zhang Zhizhen. He said after the match that he doesn't have a timeframe for retirement and would continue to play as long as his body allowed him to.

"I still love hitting tennis balls. I'm fortunate I'm able to do it at a high level. It's not the level that it was five or six years ago but I love the sport. I've been healthy the last seven months. I'm not awakening with aches and pains like in the last few years. As long as the body holds up well and I'm training properly and performing to a level I'm enjoying, then I will keep going. But I don't have a timeframe [for retirement]," Murray said.

Andy Murray started his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 where he lost 7-6(3), 6-3 to eventual runner-up Sebastian. He will compete at the Australian Open following the Kooyong Classic.

The former World No. 1 reached the second round of last year's Asia-Pacific Major and will be eager to do better this time around.

