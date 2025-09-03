"He's like, What's wrong with you?" - Jessica Pegula reveals how husband Taylor gets worried about her bizarre behavior at home

Jessica Pegula recently revealed some intimate details of her usual conversations with husband Taylor Gahagen while talking to fellow WTA pros Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk. The American claimed that Gahagen is very harsh on her for being careless, to such an extent that it perplexes even her.

Pegula is currently competing at the US Open, where she has already reached the semifinals. The fourth seed will face World No.1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year's final at Flushing Meadows.

Earlier this week, Jessica Pegula joined Australian Open champion Madison Keys in an appearance on "The Players' Box" - a podcast hosted by Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk to unpack their time at this year's US Open so far. At one point, their respective husbands' reactions to them not taking care of their bodies outside matches came up, to which the 31-year-old had a rather funny account to give.

"I hit things all the time in the room. And then Taylor [Gahagen], my husband, just he just goes, 'Are you okay?' He's just like, 'What's wrong with you? I just saw you drill your knee and then hit your toe and then hit your arm and like?'" Jessica Pegula said on the Players' Box podcast this week. "And he's just like silent. He's like, 'You don't pay attention.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I don't care. Why do you care so much?'" Pegula recalled.

Keys, meanwhile, added that her former ATP pro-turned-coach husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, would get just as hysterical whenever she is up to dangerous household chores.

"Bjorn gets legitimately mad at me, especially for home, because I also have like... I'm basicallyrtrying to kill myself all the time, by climbing on top of stuff or whatever. And sometimes he'll get nervous to leave, because he's like, 'I'm gonna come home, you're going to be standing on like a nightstand trying to hang something, and you're going to fall, you're going to break everything!'" she said.

While Pegula married Gahagen, who previously worked for her billionaire father Terry, in October 2021 in Asheville, North Carolina, her fellow American tied the knot with the former World No. 99 in October 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Jessica Pegula on husband Taylor at last year's US Open: "He's not even standing, he doesn't want to be seen"

Following her semifinal victory against Karolina Muchova at the 2024 US Open, Jessica Pegula jokingly insisted that her husband, Taylor Gahagen, was far less experienced at dealing with the spotlight on him than the rest of her family.

"I have my brother there, my sister there on the screen with my dad and my brother-in-law, lots of friends, lots of family all scattered around," Jessica Pegula said during her on-court interview at Flushing Meadows last year. "Obviously, my husband, sorry I forgot about him. He is not even standing. He doesn't want to be seen."

Later on Friday, the top-ranked American WTA pro will have all of the odds stacked against her when she takes on Sabalenka, who has a 7-2 lead in their official head-to-head record, for a place in the final of the 2025 US Open.

